Suns Coach Offers Promising Update on Devin Booker Injury

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is approaching the end of his seven-day window of evaluation after suffering a groin injury last week, positioning the All-Star player to potentially make his return to the court ahead of the team's NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

"He's been able to get on the court the last couple of days. Continue to assess to see exactly how he feels after tonight after that initial early session and then we'll see on Wednesday," Ott told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

Suns coach Jordan Ott on Devin Booker (right groin strain) as far as possibly playing Wednesday at OKC in NBA Cup quarterfinals: "He's been able to get on the court the last couple of days. Continue to assess to see exactly how he feels after tonight after that initial early… pic.twitter.com/OsgukQ5b1X — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 8, 2025

Booker has missed Phoenix's last two games against Houston and Minnesota with his status truly up in the air ahead of Wednesday. He played just one quarter last Monday in their win over the Lakers.

The Suns have split their two full games without Booker in the mix -- Friday's test against the Rockets was failed miserably while Phoenix pulled off a massive upset over Minnesota last night.

The first official injury reports for Suns vs Thunder will drop Tuesday evening, so we'll find out then what Booker's health status is. Final health updates are due an hour before game time, which is slated for 5:30 PM MST on Wednesday.

Booker's 25 points per game still leads Phoenix despite his recent absence. While his scoring can't be understated, it's been his gravity on the floor (which has in turn seen fellow Suns shooters more open than they'd normally be) that's arguably been missed the most since his departure.

Phoenix had a tough time dealing with that in Houston, shooting 14% from downtown and setting the lowest mark for any NBA team this season in that category.

The Suns managed to find improvement against Minnesota with a 36% clip from deep, though they managed to force 15 Timberwolves turnovers in the win.

Phoenix now improves to 14-10 on the year going 3-3 in their last six outings.

The Thunder, the NBA's top team at 23-1, have proven to be a tall task for anybody -- though the Suns showed they can hang with OKC in their prior 123-119 loss to the Thunder just a few weeks ago.

They'll surely need Booker if they'll pull of the upset in Oklahoma City. A win would push the Suns through to Las Vegas for the semifinals while a loss would see them play a consolation game over the weekend.

