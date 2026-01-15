Preview: Can Suns Get Back on Track vs Pistons?

Who: Phoenix Suns (24-16) at Detroit Pistons (28-10)

What: NBA Regular Season Action

When: Thursday, Jan. 15 at 5:00 PM MST

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to get themselves back in the win column as they visit the East's top-seeded team in the Detroit Pistons.

Phoenix could be down their best player as star guard Devin Booker is questionable. Meanwhile, the Pistons have three contributors listed as probable. Franchise player Cade Cunningham returns from injury for Detroit.

A quick preview for tonight:

Suns vs Pistons Injury Report

PHOENIX: Devin Booker (questionable, left ankle sprain), Jamaree Bouyea (out, concussion protocol), Jordan Goodwin (available, jaw sprain), Jalen Green (out, right hamstring strain), Nigel Hayes-Davis (questionable, right ankle sprain), Royce O'Neale (probable, left bicep contusion)

DETROIT: Jalen Duren (probable, right ankle sprain), Tobias Harris (probable, left hip sprain), Isaac Jones (out, G League), Bobi Klintman (out, G League), Chaz Lanier (out, G League), Wendell Moore Jr. (out, G League), Tolu Smith (out, G League), Isaiah Stewart (probable, illness)

More on the initial injury report can be read here.

Suns' Big Question: Will Devin Booker Play?

This, obviously, will play a big factor into how the Suns are able to attack Detroit.

The good news? Booker was able to go back in after exiting Monday's matchup in Miami.

The bad news? The Suns' solo shot creation takes a massive dip with Booker and Jalen Green still sidelined. Dillon Brooks and Collin Gillespie would have to step up in those facets (which both are capable) though shooters in Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen would also need to hit their marks from deep for the Suns to conceivably win tonight.

It goes without stating, but Booker's gravity on the floor on top of his pure scoring ability would be a brutal loss for Phoenix.

The Suns have typically been conservative with injuries, so it wouldn't be a shock to see Booker sidelined.

Pistons' Big Question: Can Cade Continue Dominating?

Cade Cunningham missed the last two nights due to a right wrist contusion but is off the injury report and good to go.

Detroit's defense is more than fine. They're second in the NBA for defensive net rating while being first or tied for first in blocks and steals per game.

A healthy and typically effective Cunningham flips the script for the Pistons, who have scored under 110 points in each of his two absent games. His 26.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 9.7 assists per night fully completes a puzzle that's been tough for opponents to solve on a nightly basis.

Cunningham simply does it all and is emerging among the cream of the crop in the league.

Star power still dominates the NBA, and there's no overstating how big Cunningham's arrival is for Detroit — especially with Booker potentially missing for Phoenix.

Even an average night from Cunningham could give Detroit the final edge, though Booker or no Booker - Phoenix will play tough from start to finish.