Experts’ Top Suns vs Nuggets Prop Bets to Watch Tonight

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets tonight, and there's a slew of players included on their respective injury reports.

The biggest is Nikola Jokic, who is questionable with a wrist sprain. Jalen Green remains out for Phoenix while a slew of other names are in danger of missing Saturday night's action at Mortgage Matchup Center.

As such, the betting market for tonight's matchup could sway in either direction.

For now, here's some of the best prop bets we could find on the world wide web:

Prop Bet: Cam Johnson OVER 14.5 Points

Covers: "Denver owns the best offense in the NBA this season, leading the Association in offensive rating. Yes, having Nikola Jokic helps that a lot, but it’s Denver’s depth and willingness to move the ball that makes them so difficult to defend.

"One way depth has shown itself is in Cam Johnson's performance. The small forward had been having a relatively quiet first season in Denver. But with injuries to Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, Johnson has stepped up his game.

"Johnson is averaging 22 points on a ridiculous 79.7 effective field goal percentage over the last three games. That includes him going 13-for-20 (65%) from 3-point range.

"Johnson has put up 20, 18, and 28 points over that stretch, but oddsmakers are still treating him like he’s the Nuggets’ fourth option, setting his point total for this matchup at 14.5.

"The Suns have been solid defensively, but they’ll have their hands full with Jokic and Jamal Murray. I’m riding the hot hand here and taking Johnson to go Over his points total in what should be an entertaining Western Conference showdown on Saturday night."

Prop Bet: Collin Gillespie 15+ Points

DraftKings: "Gillespie has been one of the top reasons that the Suns have had success this season, as the third-year guard from Villanova has been very involved either off the bench or in the starting lineup. He has scored at least 15 points in seven straight games, including 21 points on Wednesday in Sacramento and 24 points on Friday in Oklahoma City.

"He started both of those two games but was coming off the bench before that, though he still found ways to make a big impact in the second unit. Gillespie is shooting 44.3% from the field and 42.4% from long range.

"He played in one back-to-back in the last couple weeks, and scored 16 points in the second game of the set. As with all the picks for this game, the player prop bets could shift dramatically as players are ruled in or ruled out, so monitor the news carefully. At this point, though, Gillespie’s points look like a great prop bet to back on Saturday night."

