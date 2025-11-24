Suns vs Rockets Prop Bets: Top 2 Picks Backed by Experts

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns play host to the Houston Rockets tonight in a highly anticipated matchup that won't feature some of the biggest names for each side, as the likes of Kevin Durant, Jalen Green and Grayson Allen among others are out for tonight.

As a result, projecting and picking some prop bets for late-night action at Mortgage Matchup Center might be tough, though these two prop bets stick out the most online:

Prop Bet: Amen Thompson Over 7.5 Rebounds

Shawn Krest, Covers.com: "With Durant out, Alperin Sengun becomes the focus of the Phoenix defense. That should give Amen Thompson a little more space to maneuver. His point and rebound totals are both inflated for this game, since someone will benefit from Durant’s production.

"With 26 boards in the last three games, he seems more likely to hit the rebounding total."

Prop Bet: Alperen Sengun Over 9.5 Rebounds

Peter Dewey, SI: "Kevin Durant is out for the Houston Rockets on Monday, which means a lot more offense is going to run through big man Alperen Sengun against the Phoenix Suns.

"Houston already is a dominant team on the offensive glass, and not having Durant could mean a few more misses to clean up on Nov. 24. Sengun is averaging 10.0 rebounds per game this season, including 3.0 per game on the offensive glass.

"I’m going to back him to clear this line against a Phoenix team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back and is allowing 12.4 offensive boards per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

"Sengun has at least 10 rebounds in eight of his 10 games in November and nine of his 14 games overall this season."

More on Suns vs Rockets

The Suns and Rockets are both playing some high level basketball right now despite suffering from the injury bug.

Phoenix has won its last eight-of-nine entering tonight while the Rockets are winners of their last four-of-five.

Houston has the rest advantage, as they haven't played since Friday while Phoenix is on the second night of a back-to-back.

Even without some of the game's biggest names, tonight should still be a fun one. Houston's just 1/2 game above the Suns in the current Western Conference standings.

Opening tip tonight is slated for just past 7:30 PM MST in downtown Phoenix. Tonight's game will be shown nationally on NBC/Peacock.

