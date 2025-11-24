Kevin Durant Headlines Loaded Suns vs Rockets Injury Report

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets have revealed their respective injury reports ahead of Monday night's clash at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Houston will be without Kevin Durant (personal), Tari Eason (right oblique strain), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle surgery), Kevon Harris (G League two-way), Jae'Sean Tate (personal) and Fred VanVleet (right knee ACL repair).

Steven Adams (ankle) is questionable.

Phoenix is down Jalen Green (hamstring), Grayson Allen (quad), Ryan Dunn (wrist) and Mark Williams (knee injury management) tonight.

Rasheer Fleming (ankle) is questionable.

The Suns are winners of their last eight-of-nine entering tonight while Houston has won their last five-of-six.

For Phoenix, this is the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night while the Rockets haven't played since Friday.

The biggest storyline was obviously Durant, who will miss tonight and his other homecoming game at Golden State due to personal reasons. Many anticipated an electric return since being traded from Phoenix last offseason.

His next opportunity to play in the desert won't come until April 7, though the Suns soon will travel to play in Houston on Dec. 5 and Jan. 5.

Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks is salivating at playing his former team. He and Jalen Green were key pieces in the Durant-to-Houston trade this summer.

"For sure (there's extra motivation)," Brooks said after Phoenix's 111-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs last night (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"Get my rest. Eat my Wheaties. Can't wait to see (Rockets coach Ime Udoka) tomorrow."

There's sure to be some extra juice tonight between the two sides.

Phoenix has surprised nearly everyone in their run to start the 2025-26 season, having fought adversity through the entire stretch of their 11-6 start.

“We believe in our group. I think that Atlanta game, giving up that large lead, kind of set us back and just let us know that we have to stay on the gas throughout the whole game," Suns star Devin Booker said after the win against San Antonio.

"It was a good learning lesson for us. I feel like we just stole one last game, so you get rewarded for playing all the way through.”

Houston has a 67% chance to win according to ESPN's analytics while they're 5.5-point favorites on the spread - though both figures can change depending on how oddsmakers view the injury report.

Opening tip tonight is slated for just past 7:30 PM MST. This will be a nationally broadcast game on NBC.

