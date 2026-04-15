Devin Booker Catches Heat Online After Suns' Play-In Loss

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns move into the next stage of Friday's play-in game looking to rescue their playoff hopes.

They'll need Devin Booker now more than ever to avoid going 0-2 in the play-in and becoming the first seventh seed to completely miss the playoffs.

Booker tallied 22 points on on 7-17 shooting with one rebound and four assists in Phoenix's 114-110 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. While not a dismal night, it sure was a letdown from the typical Booker games we've seen in clutch games.

It was a performance that had people online talking.

Might be time for that D Book conversation.



Donovan Mitchell I apologize — Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) April 15, 2026

Devin Booker since the All-Star break:



🏀5.0 pts in Q4 (35th)

🏀2.9 pts in the clutch (44th)

🏀-30 in the clutch (394th)

🏀8 TO’s in the clutch (2nd)

🏀-35.2 NETRTG pic.twitter.com/QDlljKw6d3 — John Voita, III (@DarthVoita) April 15, 2026

The Suns were up by 11 halfway through the fourth quarter and appeared all but set to lock in a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. Rather, Phoenix collapsed, and Booker said it was a microcosm of the Suns' recent woes.

“That's been the story of the end of our season so far. We just need to remain aggressive," Booker said post-game. "We get a little lead and kind of slow down a little bit, and that's not what got us the lead in the first place. Just continue to play the next action and continue to play faster.”

Booker, a historically very strong free throw shooter, missed five free throws in last night's loss, which only doused fuel to the fire when discussing his performance.

"Once you miss a couple, it just becomes a mental game. Overthinking something that I've put millions of reps," Booker said of the missed free throws.

He also was 0-2 from deep.

Devin Booker fourth quarter struggles continue - no baskets and 3 points all on free throws — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) April 15, 2026

The impact that loss is gonna be uhh felt this offseason.



Booker didn’t look like the best player in a 7-8 play-in game and certainly might not in the next one. — Kevin Zimmerman (@KZimmermanAZ) April 15, 2026

Fans online also pointed to Booker passing up a potential game-tying shot as the seconds were winding down, instead opting to kick the ball out to Jalen Green for a possible game-winning three-point shot.

Booker could’ve gone for a fadeaway after the pumpfake, had space to his left



Just not built for it pic.twitter.com/FmLCI4LabN — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) April 15, 2026

Suns coach Jordan Ott said the final play was executed just fine.

"Get Book the ball and get our spacing around him. He drove it. Jalen's guy helped, made the right play, got a pretty good look. [Jrue] Holiday got a great contest, and we were crashing on that. We ended up getting a rebound, got stripped," Ott said.

Booker himself added:

"He had it going the whole night. I mean, I can take that shot too and force overtime, but I seen Jrue sleeping a little bit and Jalen shifted to open space."

Green led the Suns with 35 points on Tuesday, and while Phoenix will surely welcome that mode of scoring, they'll undoubtedly need Booker to find his footing on Friday — regardless of their opponent.