Devin Booker Falls in ESPN Top 100 Ahead of 2026-27 Season

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker slid once again in ESPN's latest top-100 player rankings ahead of the 2026-27 season, coming in at No. 20.

Kawhi Leonard (15), Karl-Anthony Towns (16), Scottie Barnes (17), LeBron James (18) and Tyrese Haliburton (19) were the five players ranked ahead of Booker, while Jamal Murray (21), Jalen Johnson (22), Cooper Flagg (23), Chet Holmgren (24) and Jalen Williams (25) were right behind Booker.

This is the fourth-straight season Booker has fallen in these rankings after achieving his best placement of No. 10 overall in 2022, as he dropped four spots after ranking 16th last year.

Dillon Brooks (No. 76) is the only other Suns player on these rankings even after Phoenix exceeded all expectations last season.

"Booker is one of the most malleable stars, as the Suns have assembled various teams around him in recent years yet he continues to thrive. From teaming with Chris Paul to playing alongside Kevin Durant to now having Dillon Brooks as a running mate," ESPN's Vince Goodwill wrote.

"Pencil him in for 26 points and six assists, the ability to play both guard positions, and playing through nicks and bruises. His 11 years in the league have been in the Valley, and he's signed through 2029-30 -- a rare one-team star."

ESPN's fantasy prediction for Booker is 26.5 points, 6.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Was Devin Booker's Slide Justified?

It's hard for Booker to climb up these rankings when his scoring efficiency dips like it did (lowest field-goal percentage since 2017-18) and the fact that Phoenix relies on him so much for playmaking, taking away some of what he can do scoring the ball.

Booker was also not the same player late in games as he once was, and this, along with his 3-point shooting, are two areas the Suns will hope to see improvement from him in.

There are some questionable names ahead of him, however Booker did not do enough last season to move up, but rather stay in relatively the same place.

No matter what, Booker is the face of the franchise and the Suns go where he goes, so they'll need him to continue to evolve in Jordan Ott's system and improve his efficiency as he enters his 12th season.

Booker is still Phoenix's best player and led the team to unexpectedly making the playoffs last year, proving that he can continue to be a winning basketball player even after two very forgettable seasons with Durant and Bradley Beal.

Now, Booker will look to help the Suns build off last season and prove that he is still among the top players in the NBA.