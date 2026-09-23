Dillon Brooks Returns to ESPN Top 100 After Career Season

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks found himself back in ESPN's top-100 players after a career year last season.

Brooks, who had not been on the list since 2022 when he was No. 77, came in at No. 76 on this year's list, which is based on predicted contributions for the 2026-27 season from a panel of seven ESPN NBA insiders.

This also means that Brooks and Devin Booker are the only two Suns players that will be on these rankings, as Booker placed No. 20.

Here's what ESPN's Vincent Goodwill wrote on Brooks:

"Dillon the Villain is now Dillon the culture changer. Last season, he averaged a career-high 20.2 points as the Suns were one of the surprise teams in the West. Brooks deserves some credit for that turnaround, and the Suns gave him a three-year extension. Houston went from 22 to 41 wins in Brooks' first season there, and Phoenix had a nine-win improvement last season."

ESPN's fantasy projection for Brooks for the 2026-27 season is 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

Our Take on Dillon Brooks' Ranking

Brooks feels like he could've been even higher on this list because of the impact he had on changing the culture of the Suns and being such a key part of their unexpected success last season.

Among players who appeared in 50 or more games, Brooks ranked 33rd in points per game last year and averaged a team-high 26 points per game in Phoenix's first-round loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With Jalen Green back healthy and the addition of Miles Bridges, there is naturally expected to be a downtick in Brooks' production in the 2026-27 season, but these rankings should give him more credit for just how vital he is to what Phoenix does.

The Suns are still being overlooked in general heading into this season even after winning 45 games in 2025-26, and Brooks might have to adjust his role a little bit, but will still be key in setting the culture for Phoenix.

There's a chance that if the Suns continue to improve, they will get more players on this list next year with Green, Bridges and Collin Gillespie being prime candidates.

The 2026-27 season will be a great opportunity for Brooks to prove he can carry over his career year while also being a team player if he and the rest of the Suns are able to stay healthy after unfortunate injuries last season.

Brooks and the Suns will be back in action in their first preseason game on Oct. 5 after starting training camp next week.