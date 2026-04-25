Game 3 Loss to Thunder Puts Suns on Brink of Elimination

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns now find themselves down 0-3 in their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder after losing Game 3 121-109 Saturday afternoon at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander proved exactly why he will likely win MVP for the second-straight season, recording 42 points on 15-of-18 shooting, eight assists and four rebounds for OKC.

Phoenix will look to avoid being swept for the second time in a row in the playoffs in Game 4 on Monday, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. MST.

Dillon Brooks had his second-straight 30-point game with 33 points and seven rebounds for the Suns, while Jalen Green (26 points, six assists, five rebounds), Devin Booker (16 points, seven assists, four rebounds) and Oso Ighodaro (15 points, four assists) were also in double figures.

Colin Gillespie grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with seven points and five assists.

However, Phoenix could not keep up with Gillgeous-Alexander and OKC's hot shooting.

The Suns were once again without Jordan Goodwin (left calf soreness) and Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction), although Grayson Allen (7 points) made his return after missing the past five games with a left hamstring strain.

Booker suffered a left ankle injury in the third quarter, but was able to return to the game.

This was the first game the Thunder were without Jalen Williams, who suffered a left hamstring strain in Game 2, while Isaiah Joe was also out due to personal reasons.

Here's a recap of the action:

First Quarter

Gillespie made some solid plays right off the bat with two offensive rebounds and two assists, but the Thunder started the game hitting their first four shots.

Phoenix was able to withstand this hot start by forcing three Thunder turnovers and seven early points from Booker, and the game was tied 13-13 with 6:26 left in the first.

The Suns followed the timeout with a 6-0 spurt that included a four-point play from Green.

Allen checked in for the first time all series with 3:29 to go in the quarter and the Suns up 24-15.

OKC came storming back after this moment and led 33-28 at the end of the quarter, as they shot 13-for-20 (65%) as a team in the period and Gilgeous-Alexander had nine points.

Second Quarter

The Suns continued to let up a lot of easy shots at the rim to start the second, but were able to still keep up offensively.

At the first timeout of the quarter, Phoenix trailed 44-38 with 6:55 remaining in the half.

The Suns would not let the Thunder pull away, and they retook the lead, 49-48, after a dunk by Ighodaro with 4:25 left.

However, OKC started heating up at the end of the quarter and took a 62-53 lead into half.

Brooks (13 pointa), Booker 11 points) and Green (10 points) were all in double figures for the Suns, while Gilgeous-Alexander led all scorers with 17 points on perfect 7-of-7 shooting.

Third Quarter

Gillespie took an elbow to the face early in the second half from Gilgeous-Alexander, but was able to stay in the game.

Booker then hurt his left ankle with 9:16 to go after tripping over Lu Dort with the Suns down 69-60, but checked back in with 6:56 remaining in the period.

Shortly after subbing back in, Booker scored five-straight points to cut the OKC lead to 75-69 with 5:22 left in the quarter.

Green hit a couple of triples in the last few minutes, but the Suns couldn't get any closer as Gilgeous-Alexander could not be stopped.

OKC was up 87-79 heading into the fourth, and Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points (12-15 FG), four rebounds and four assists.

Green led the Suns with 20 points through three quarters.

Fourth Quarter

The Suns could not crack into the Thunder lead in the fourth, as a layup by Gilgeous-Alexander put OKC ahead 98-85 with 7:25 left.

Brooks tried to will the Suns back into it, scoring 16 points in the final period, but the rest of the team did not match his energy.

The Thunder walked off the court with a 121-109 victory.