Devin Booker Survives Mid-Game Injury Scare, Returns to Suns vs Thunder
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PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns saw guard Devin Booker enter the locker room with an apparent ankle injury in the third quarter of Game 3 action against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Booker tripped over Lu Dort's extended leg while trying to cut to the basket and promptly hit the floor.
The Suns immediately called a timeout while Booker went to the locker room before he eventually came back. He missed roughly two minutes of game time.
This article will be updated if more info becomes available. Phoenix is currently trailing OKC in the third quarter with a 2-0 series deficit.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!