Devin Booker Survives Mid-Game Injury Scare, Returns to Suns vs Thunder

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns saw guard Devin Booker enter the locker room with an apparent ankle injury in the third quarter of Game 3 action against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Booker tripped over Lu Dort's extended leg while trying to cut to the basket and promptly hit the floor.

Dort trips Booker, raises his own hand expecting it to be called a foul on him.



Color me shocked. No call pic.twitter.com/QvwxX5uuQu — Bull Run (@run_bull_) April 25, 2026

The Suns immediately called a timeout while Booker went to the locker room before he eventually came back. He missed roughly two minutes of game time.

This article will be updated if more info becomes available. Phoenix is currently trailing OKC in the third quarter with a 2-0 series deficit.