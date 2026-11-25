PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets are set to collide in NBA Cup action tonight in Houston, giving Kevin Durant and co. the perfect opportunity at a rematch following their early-season loss to Phoenix weeks ago.

Houston, playing at home, are massive favorites on the moneyline and spread. But what about prop bets?

After scanning the web, here's the best three props we could find:

Kevin Durant OVER 20.5 PTS

Peter Dewey, SI: "Kevin Durant is averaging 21.6 points per game this season and is coming off his best game of the year. He scored 32 points on 11-for-19 shooting (4 of 6 from deep) against the Clippers on Monday night.

"Durant has now gone OVER 20.5 points in 12 of 18 games this season, including five of his last six and eight of his last 10. He’s also recorded at least 21 points in the last four meetings against his former team, including 21 points on Nov. 7."

Marcus Smart OVER 4.5 Points

Action Network Staff: "Action PRO is showing value on Marcus Smart to score over 4.5 points tonight, projecting Smart for 7.44 points in this matchup against Phoenix, generating an eye-popping +25% edge and an A+ graded pick in our database.

"While fading Smart’s scoring feels tempting on paper — he hasn't topped 24 points since October 31 against Oklahoma City and is averaging just 4.8 points across November, clearing 4.5 in only four of eight games — tonight’s spot offers prime buy-low value.

"Playing 23-plus minutes in back-to-back outings against a Suns defense missing its starting center gives Smart plenty of opportunity to clear this low threshold."

Alperen Sengun OVER 9.5 Total Rebounds

Zak Hanshew, Covers.com: On the season, Phoenix has allowed the sixth-most rebounds at 45.8 per game. The Suns are missing Mark Williams, and the center rotation of Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach are averaging just 10.9 combined rebounds. Phoenix ranks 27th in team rebounds at 40.9 per game, and Sengun - who is averaging 10.1 rebounds at home - can reach double figures on the glass again.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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