PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns conclude their five-game road trip tonight with an NBA Cup group-play matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Phoenix (9-7) has won the first four games of the trip and eight of its last 10 overall.

Houston (13-5) has gone 6-2 in its last eight games since the Suns defeated them 102-99 in the teams' first meeting in Phoenix on Nov. 7.

Only Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) is out for the Suns on the injury report, while the Rockets do not have any injuries.

The Suns will go with the same starting lineup they have used the past 10 games:

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Dillon Brooks

Miles Bridges

Oso Ighodaro

NBA Cup Scenarios for Suns

Here's how the NBA Cup West Group A standings look entering tonight:

Team Record Point Differential Dallas Mavericks 3-0 +36 Denver Nuggets 2-1 -3 Phoenix Suns 1-1 +3 Houston Rockets 1-2 -6 Utah Jazz 0-3 -30

The Rockets have already been eliminated from quarterfinal contention, and the Suns will be too with a loss tonight.

Phoenix can win the group by defeating Houston tonight and the Dallas Mavericks at home Friday with the Nuggets losing to the Jazz Friday or by winning both games and having a better point differential than both Dallas and Denver if the Nuggets beat Utah.

Jalen Green Looking to Show Out Against Former Team

Coming off a season-high 25 points in Phoenix's 123-119 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Green hopes to use that performance as a springboard against his former team.

"That was all a build up for this game. This was an important game coming in and I already knew that. Used more of a gear up for tonight's game," Green said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

Green, who was drafted second overall by the Rockets in 2021, was part of the return the Suns received when they traded Kevin Durant to Houston in the summer of 2025. This will be his first game back in Houston since the trade after he missed the majority of last season with a hamstring injury.

Green struggled to start the year, which led to his name circulating in trade rumors, but has put together some solid performances over this trip.

Suns coach Jordan Ott spoke about what Green brings to the table pregame.

"Elite speed, obviously want to get him in the open court, so we'd rather pass it to him into space," Ott said (via Rankin). "The ability to get downhill, his first step, there's no one quite like him. His ability to get right and left, and then we need paint pressure, and he's able to bring that with his dribble, with his cutting ability. He's been in a good space the last handful of games. We've been able to get him into those spots while still playmaking."

Tonight's game will tip off shortly after 6:30 p.m. MST.