Even After Career Year, Dillon Brooks is Getting All The Hate

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns saw the best of Dillon Brooks in 2025-26, though his NBA peers don't quite agree.

The Athletic dropped their anonymous NBA player poll as the postseason marches on, and when asked who the league's most overrated players was, Brooks had multiple votes to his name.

Alperen Sengun was far and away the top leading vote-getter at 12.3% of votes while Rudy Gobert and Trae Young were tied at 8.6%. Karl-Anthony Towns, Paolo Banchero and Ja Morant round out the top portion of vote-getters for the category.

Brooks got 2.5% of votes alongside names such as Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, Evan Mobley, Brandin Podziemski and Domantas Sabonis.

In that same report, Suns coach Jordan Ott did get some live in the coach's category. You can catch more on that here .

Brooks averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game last season while helping establish a new sense of identity and culture, making him a key piece to the puzzle for a Phoenix team looking to reach further heights next year.

"I expect Dillon Brooks to be here. We want Dillon Brooks to be here, whether it's an extension. How do we do that?" said Suns owner Mat Ishbia at the team's end of season press conference.

"How do we make it so he wants to be here long term? And I think he does. I know he does, actually, let me say it that way, and we've just got to figure out how to make that all work. And so yes, I do expect to figure out a way to keep Dillon long term, because I do see him part of a championship team here in Phoenix over the next three to four years."

Brooks, adopting the "Villain" mantra quite well last season, quickly won over Suns fans with his hustle. Though the technical fouls can sometimes be an issue, Phoenix simply takes the good with the bad when it comes to Brooks.

He's one of the rare players in the league where that's just simply the case, not due to his pure talent or scoring but rather his piece in the Suns' puzzle in a year where they defined all preseason odds and expectations.

While Brooks probably isn't at an All-NBA level, to still see him as overrated — coming off his best year in the league — is quite interesting, especially from his peers.