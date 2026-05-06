What NBA Players Really Think of Jordan Ott, Suns

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns put the NBA on notice this season by defying preseason expectations with a 45-37 record and coming out playing a hard-nosed style of basketball.

Additionally, several players had career seasons in a surprise year for the Suns.

Because of this, the Suns were well represented in the latest results of The Athletic’s 2026 Anonymous NBA Player Poll.

Where Suns Ranked in The Athletic’s 2026 Anonymous NBA Player Poll

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) celebrates with guard Collin Gillespie (12) against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Suns coach Jordan Ott got the most recognition for Phoenix in the poll, ranking fifth among all coaches with 6.8% of the vote for which current coach players found the most impressive among 146 players surveyed.

Boston's Joe Mazzulla (17.8% of vote), Oklahoma City's Mark Daigneault (15.8%), Detroit's J.B. Bickerstaff (11%) and Miami's Erik Spoelstra (8.9%) were the four coaches ahead of Ott.

Ott's placement comes as no surprise, as he had the Suns bought in from day one even as a first-year head coach.

"I know how this man works. He's earned everything he's gotten in his career. He deserves that, and he outworks everyone," Suns owner Mat Ishbia said of Ott's work ethic at his end-of-season press conference last week.

"When we lose a game. What was it last Saturday? He's in here that night watching film, nine o'clock — this man works. You know, you get what you deserve in life, and he's earned it, and his work ethic. So I won't say it impressed me, because I kind of knew it. But what impresses me is that he's consistent with it, and it's not like when we're winning, he's not in there as much, and we're losing he's not in there more. He's consistent with out-working everybody.

"His mentality is, 'I'm gonna be the best coach I can be every day, and I'm gonna get better the next day.' Analytically, relationship-wise with the players, there's so many pieces to it. Yeah, he was here this morning before I got here, and we spent time together with him and B.G. [Brian Gregory] and Josh [Bartelstein], for hours already this morning. Most coaches are golfing or going doing what they're doing. That's not what J.O. is about."

Collin Gillespie, who averaged a career-high 12.7 points, 4.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds this season, received 2% of the vote among 151 votes cast for the league’s most underrated player.

This question had a wide variety of answers with Jalen Johnson and Derrick White tying for first with just 4% of the vote.

Gillespie is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, but will be a priority for the Suns to re-sign after his breakout year.

"I have a lot of gratitude for teammates, coaches, front office, just having an opportunity to go out there and compete every night with those guys was pretty special feeling," Gillespie said of the Suns in his exit interview. "It was an extremely fun year, fun group to be around every day, but just looking to continue to grow and continue to develop and just get a lot better in the offseason."

On the other end of the spectrum, Dillon Brooks received 2.5% of the vote for the league's most overrated player among 81 votes despite having a career year in his first season in Phoenix in which he averaged 20.2 points per game.

His former teammate with Houston Rockets, Alperen Sengun was first in this category with 12.3% of the vote.

Brooks getting votes likely stems from his ability to ruffle feathers and trying to get under opponents' skin.

Make no mistake about it, the Suns love everything Brooks brings to the table,

"Dillon represents everything we talked about. When I talk about culture and identity and toughness and care and work ethic, that's Dillon Brooks," Ishbia said of Brooks. "Dillon Brooks made a massive jump. A lot of people talk about his offense, and he made a massive jump, and he earned that. He's in early, he stays late, he comes in after the games and shoots comes in the night, morning, before the games. This is in the playoffs. This is before the season. This is in the middle of season.

"You get what you deserve in life. You earn it, and he earned it. His villain persona, I love. Technical fouls, I'll say I love them. Everyone else maybe doesn't love them as much. I'd rather not get suspended, but I take him as he is. Can he get better at things? Absolutely, but he's a leader. He cares. I love him. I love having him here. I've said that. I said that we targeted him, and he's helped change the identity."