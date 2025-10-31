Inside The Suns

Previewing Suns-Jazz as NBA Cup Action Begins

The Phoenix Suns hope to give fans both tricks and treats on this Halloween night matchup.

Donnie Druin

Oct 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns host the Utah Jazz for NBA Cup action tonight.

Phoenix, after winning their season-opener, have lost four straight entering the matchup - which includes an overtime loss to Utah earlier this week back in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz are 2-2 in the early goings of the season.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: Utah Jazz (2-2) at Phoenix Suns (1-4)
What: NBA Cup
When: Friday, Oct. 31 at 7:00 PM MST
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ
Spread: Suns -3.5

PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT

Koby Brea (G League – Two-Way) is Out

Dillon Brooks (Core Muscle Strain) is Out

Jalen Green (Right Hamstring Strain) is Out

CJ Huntley (G League – Two-Way) is Out

UTAH JAZZ INJURY REPORT

Isaiah Collier (G League – On Assignment) is Out

Georges Niang (Left Foot Fourth Metatarsal Stress Reaction) is Out

John Tonje (G League – Two-Way) is Out

Oscar Tshiebwe (G League – Two-Way) is Out

TONIGHT’S REFEREES

Tony Brothers (#25)

John Butler (#30)

Leon Wood (#40)

What to Watch: Suns' Turnovers

The Suns' turnover problems in the early stages of the 2025-26 season are legitimate, as Phoenix's 17.2 turnovers per night rank third-worst in the NBA.

That's contributed to putting the Suns in a massive hole early, and though the fight has certainly been there - the organization knows trends can't continue.

"A lot of live-ball turnovers," Mark Williams said earlier this week.

"Our transition defense led to about 30-something points for them. You cut that in half the game looks totally different. I think just transition defense, cutting down on live-ball turnovers and the result is probably a little different.”

Collin Gillespie added, "It’s a little bit of everything. We have to be better taking care of the ball and the decision making.

"Probably play off of two feet a little bit more and we’re getting caught in the air trying to make some passes. Just being smarter that way and obviously, spacing helps too.

"Trying to get flat when Booker has the ball and let him create a little bit more. Because when you have guys that are up the line and guarding you, they’re crowding up space. We had too many live ball turnovers and they got 37 points off of it.”

Utah led by as much as 20 in their previous matchup on Monday while outrebounding Phoenix 64-48.

ESPN analytics give the Suns a 57.3% chance to win tonight.

