How Miles Bridges, Luke Kennard Moves Shake Suns' Rotation

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns unexpetedly changed up their roster a bit this week after trading for Miles Bridges and signing Luke Kennard.

Phoenix had openly said it wasn't planning to do much in terms of roster changes this summer, but now has a set starting five with the addition of Bridges and a new-look bench with Kennard and the departures of Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale.

Here's how we think the Suns' new rotation should look with their latest acquisitions:

How Suns' New Rotation Should Look

Starters: Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams

Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams Bench: Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin, Luke Kennard, Rasheer Fleming, Oso Ighodaro, Khaman Maluach

Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin, Luke Kennard, Rasheer Fleming, Oso Ighodaro, Khaman Maluach Reserves: Jamaree Bouyea, Ryan Dunn, Haywood Highsmith, Koa Peat

We posted a rotation prediction before these moves and still hold that Phoenix should roll out an 11- or 12-man rotation in the regular season by trying to find minutes for both Maluach and Ighodaro and throwing out different wings, whether it be Fleming, Highsmith, Dunn or Peat, for matchup purposes.

This would also hopefully allow for better health across the board.

Trading Allen and O'Neale opens a clear pathway for at least one of Phoenix's young wings to get minutes, which is a huge positive for building for the future.

Fleming will likely be the biggest beneficiary of this, as he is the clear top wing option off the bench and still brings length to the floor that no one else has on the perimeter.

Just like last season, the Suns are going to have to rely on their bench and get creative in their lineup structure to help supplement the lack of 3-point shooting, defense and playmaking in the starting group.

With that said, the starting lineup is now filled with scorers with the addition of Bridges, so coach Jordan Ott will have to find a way to have everyone complement each other and play with intensity on the defensive side of the ball.

Last season, the actual rotation didn't end up mattering because of how many injuries Phoenix dealt with, but the Suns are still filled with players who can step up when their names are called.

Gillespie, Goodwin, Kennard, Fleming and Ighodaro can all be spot starters when needed if the Suns are down players in their starting group.

The Suns are going to continue to have a fairly deep roster, and they need to take advantage of it in any way they can in terms of their rotation.