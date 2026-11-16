PHOENIX — On the second night of a back-to-back, the Phoenix Suns have just two players on their injury report entering Monday's road matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns are officially labeling Ryan Dunn (right thumb soreness) as questionable while Mark Williams remains out due to shoulder surgery.

For Denver, Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain.

Opening tip tonight is slated for 7:00 pm MST. The Suns must declare Dunn active or inactive by 6:00 pm MST, though it's possible Suns coach Jordan Ott confirms his status in his pre-game press conference.

Suns Need Energy Now More Than Ever

Nov 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) celebrates following a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Cortez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With or without Dunn, the Suns are hoping for their second unit to again lead the way tonight.

Phoenix nearly pulled off a wild comeback thanks to their bench unit coming through in the fourth quarter by almost erasing a 20-point lead before the Lakers pulled away.

Now, with rest on Denver's side and the Suns walking into Ball Arena as road underdogs, the Suns' bench will need to give Phoenix some much-needed juice.

"I think it is a skill. I think it is a decision that you have to make going into every game," Collin Gillespie said of Phoenix's bench after last night.

"There are some nights where you may not have it offensively, might not have your shot. You can't let that impact everything you do on the court. I think we have a lot of guys that carry themselves that way. That has to be a decision we choose every night, every single possession we are out there. That is a non-negotiable, to play hard and compete.

"No matter what happens on the floor, if you are getting shots, not getting shots, if you are making or missing shots. That has to be something we hang our hats on every single night.”

The Nuggets have won four of their last five matchups ahead of tonight and have a 71.1% chance to win according to ESPN's basketball power index. The Suns, meanwhile are 2-3 in their last five games.