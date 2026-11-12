Suns Reveal Encouraging Injury Report vs Hornets

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns once again have a favorable injury report for Thursday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

Only Mark Williams (left shoulder surgery) is listed on the report for Phoenix (4-6), as he continues to be sidelined with a torn labrum suffered during an offseason workout.

Jordan Goodwin is off the report after returning for Tuesday's win over the Los Angeles Clippers following a three-game absence due to a calf injury. He poured in a season-high 18 points on 6-of-7 3-point shooting in the 133-110 blowout victory.

“It's him every night. We talk about just his energy and his general enthusiasm for life and basketball is always at a high level," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Goodwin postgame. "And tonight on top of it, he made shots, so he's definitely improved in that area. It feels like every time it leaves his hands, it's going to go in.”

The Hornets (4-7) have a lengthy injury report, with Kon Knueppel (left hamstring strain), Brandon Miller (right hip strain), Dennis Schroder (left hamstring strain) and Hannes Steinback (G League) all out, while Moussa Diabate (right quadriceps tendinopathy) and Grant Williams (right hamstring strain) are probable.

Former Suns Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale will play against Phoenix for the first time since being traded to Charlotte this offseason in exchange for Miles Bridges, who will also square off against his former team after spending the first seven years of his career with them.

Suns Looking to Build Momentum vs. Hornets

The Suns have played the toughest schedule in the NBA so far, which has led to some early-season struggles, but they have been able to easily handle business in the two games they played against teams under .500, including the win over the Clippers.

This shows that Phoenix has room to grow after some ugly losses to top teams, but it doesn't appear to be one of the bottom teams in the NBA with its convincing wins over sub-.500 opponents.

The Suns will have another opportunity to prove themselves against a Hornets team that lost six games in a row before defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Charlotte has the NBA's worst offensive rating (101.9), giving the Suns a great chance to continue improving defensively after beginning the year as one of the worst in the league.

The Hornets also rank last in the NBA in field-goal percentage (40%) and turnovers (19 per game).

If the Suns continue to play their brand of basketball and stick to the identity they established last season, they should be in good position against Charlotte.

Thursday's game will tip off shortly after 7 p.m. MST.