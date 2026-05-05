Insider Gives Final Verdict on Suns, Aaron Gordon Rumors

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have suddenly been connected to Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon entering the offseason, though those rumors went as quick as they arrived.

Just days ago, Clutch Points' Brett Siegel says the Suns would have been a fit for Gordon, labeling Phoenix as a "win now" team looking to improve the roster:

"Should the Nuggets actually pull the pin on Gordon, many teams in both conferences will begin bidding for his services. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and Boston Celtics are among the many win-now teams Gordon would obviously fit in with as realistic trade suitors," he said.

The move wouldn't quite match the words of Suns owner Mat Ishbia, who just recently said no "silly" moves would be made to the roster in terms of dismantling the core/chemistry.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reports the same.

"The Suns are going down the path of continuity and development which at this time is the right move. As I said Aaron Gordon is off-injured and on the decline so I am going to break out the Don't Fear the Reaper and rule out any possibility the Suns would have interest in trading for him," Gambo wrote on X.

The Suns do indeed need to get longer in the lineup with more added scoring. Gordon checks both of those boxes. However, he's been dealing with injuries through the course of the year, something Phoenix may not want to contemplate adding more to that mix after dealing with several health issues in the 2025-26 season.

There's also the issue of what the Suns could offer in a trade. In order to match salaries, a combination of second-round picks, Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen would have to get the job done.

In Denver's eyes, that's a very underwhelming trade package, making this a tough two-way street to travel.

It's no surprise Gambadoro shot this move down almost immediately for the aforementioned reasons, and while the Suns surely will explore different ways to improve the team over the coming months, Gordon probably isn't part of the plans and understandably so.