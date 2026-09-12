J Cole Gives Suns Star Devin Booker Shoutout at Phoenix Concert
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PHOENIX — Nearly everybody is a fan of Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker, including rapper J Cole.
Cole, who was in Phoenix this week for The Fall-Off World Tour, gave Booker a shoutout during his show in the desert.
"Ya'll got real deal sports teams. Ya'll done witnessed greatness. Shoutout Devin Booker. I don't know if he's in this - but he be in this - Ya'll are witnessing greatness. It's normal to ya'll, ya'll grow up rooting for greatness."
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This isn't the first time Booker has gotten love from Cole, as the rapper gave Booker a shoutout at a recent pop-up event earlier this year.
“That’s my boy, D. Book," he said at a Phoenix event promoting his album (h/t Ben Bliklen).
J Cole also isn't the only rapper to be close with Booker, as fellow global superstar Drake has a long and close history with the Suns guard.
"Shout out to the Kentucky boys... repping my brother [Booker]," Drake said at a prior concert in Phoenix, donning Booker's jersey.
"That was a big moment. Drake is someone I idolize, outside of basketball. It's always good to idolize someone outside basketball – witness greatness in something I don't do. So he's kind of like a big brother to me," Booker said of the moment (h/t Phoenix Magazine).
"I met him while I was at Kentucky. He came to our team scrimmage called Big Blue Madness. Ever since then our relationship kicked off. Been to a few of his concerts. Been to Toronto for a few of his concerts. He's always shown love. At first, I just thought it was the first time around but now every time I run into him he shows a lot of love. Him coming out in my jersey kind of topped everything off."
Booker enters his 12th season in the NBA, all with Phoenix. He's a sure-fire bet to land in the team's Ring of Honor, as he's already the franchise's all-time leading scorer and is on pace to be one of the greatest Suns ever.
He's sure to be mentioned in a few more songs along the way, too.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!