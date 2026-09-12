J Cole Gives Suns Star Devin Booker Shoutout at Phoenix Concert

PHOENIX — Nearly everybody is a fan of Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker, including rapper J Cole.

Cole, who was in Phoenix this week for The Fall-Off World Tour, gave Booker a shoutout during his show in the desert.

"Ya'll got real deal sports teams. Ya'll done witnessed greatness. Shoutout Devin Booker. I don't know if he's in this - but he be in this - Ya'll are witnessing greatness. It's normal to ya'll, ya'll grow up rooting for greatness."

Clip:

J. Cole had a shoutout for Book during his Phoenix concert last night 📚 pic.twitter.com/Zw2wzokHK8 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 11, 2026

This isn't the first time Booker has gotten love from Cole, as the rapper gave Booker a shoutout at a recent pop-up event earlier this year.

“That’s my boy, D. Book," he said at a Phoenix event promoting his album (h/t Ben Bliklen).

J Cole also isn't the only rapper to be close with Booker, as fellow global superstar Drake has a long and close history with the Suns guard.

"Shout out to the Kentucky boys... repping my brother [Booker]," Drake said at a prior concert in Phoenix, donning Booker's jersey.

"That was a big moment. Drake is someone I idolize, outside of basketball. It's always good to idolize someone outside basketball – witness greatness in something I don't do. So he's kind of like a big brother to me," Booker said of the moment (h/t Phoenix Magazine).

"I met him while I was at Kentucky. He came to our team scrimmage called Big Blue Madness. Ever since then our relationship kicked off. Been to a few of his concerts. Been to Toronto for a few of his concerts. He's always shown love. At first, I just thought it was the first time around but now every time I run into him he shows a lot of love. Him coming out in my jersey kind of topped everything off."

Booker enters his 12th season in the NBA, all with Phoenix. He's a sure-fire bet to land in the team's Ring of Honor, as he's already the franchise's all-time leading scorer and is on pace to be one of the greatest Suns ever.

He's sure to be mentioned in a few more songs along the way, too.