Darius Garland to Suns? Why the Trade Makes Sense for Phoenix

PHOENIX — After further review, the internet might be right for the first time ever.

Rumors and buzz around the Los Angeles Clippers surrounding their fallout from the NBA's punishment of improper salary cap circumnavigation regarding Kawhi Leonard has the franchise on fire, and a target for plenty of teams to potentially pick apart in its aftermath.

Perhaps being a bit dramatic for a second, the Clippers could very well be forced to be sellers — and Darius Garland is one of the more attractive names if you're the Phoenix Suns.

Phoenix already touts two strong guards in Devin Booker and Jalen Green, though the duo didn't get much run last season. Booker's spot in the city is cemented for history — Green feels a bit more expendable with some calling for a potential trade.

Garland's presence fits in the Valley like a puzzle piece.

Why Darius Garland Makes Sense for Suns

Mar 31, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) gestures after a three-point basket in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's been so much noise around the Suns' need for a more traditional point guard. Not that Booker isn't capable — though he's a bit better suited in his natural shooting guard role that allows him to play downhill as opposed to mixing in primary ball-handling duties.

That's where Garland arrives, and as PHNX's Stephen PridGeon-Garner highlights, it's a strong fit.

"Very good point guard. I think people lose sight of how good of a point guard he is because he scores the ball and he has a more flashy and style of play — the highlight-worthy type things. That has impact as well but I think he's a very, very, very good point guard," he said on PHNX Suns earlier this week.

"Almost as traditional of a point guard as it gets in the modern sense"

How can the Suns take advantage of the Clippers downfall?



Shortly after yesterday's news, @StephenPG3 had an idea, and it's centered around reuniting Darius Garland and Jordan Ott, in the desert... 👀 pic.twitter.com/NYPflBuC1h — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) September 3, 2026

Garland, entering his eighth season, is a two-time All-Star guard with career averages of 18.9 points and 6.7 assists per night. He's also a 39% shooter from three.

What could make this a very real scenario is the Suns' connections with Garland in the past. Current head coach Jordan Ott previously spent time with Garland in Cleveland before he took the Phoenix opening last season. The Suns also were involved in some trade rumblings regarding Garland when Kevin Durant was still on the team.

Would the Clippers want Green back in a theoretical trade? Los Angeles, after losing five first-round picks, may be looking to recoup their warchest of draft picks — something the Suns don't quite have at this moment in time.

From that perspective, the Suns may be an outside shot to land a new guard. Perhaps Phoenix doesn't want to give up on Green just yet, either.

Yet it's not often you find a really strong fit for a roster potentially available via trade.

Garland appears to be just that.