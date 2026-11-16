PHOENIX — Jalen Green sure has found himself in trade rumors as of late, and the Phoenix Suns guard's latest social media move doesn't exactly silence that noise.

Athletes often use their social media channels to send messages without doing so over a microphone, indirectly making their feelings known through subtle changes or subliminal messages.

That just might be the case with Green, who changed his profile picture on Instagram to a non-Suns image while also taking the team out of his bio.

Jalen Green has removed all references to the Phoenix Suns from his Instagram page 👀 pic.twitter.com/vbQSMpdXSi — APHoops (@APH00PS) November 16, 2026

Green's page still has Suns-related posts and a recent story posted hours ago showed him in the locker room with him joking with center Khaman Maluach.

With 2.2 million followers, it's hard to mistake what Green is doing. The player himself clearly hears the trade chatter amid early-season struggles with the Suns.

Latest on Jalen Green Trade Chatter

Nov 12, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) celebrates a shot against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Numerous NBA insiders have indicated the Suns are serious players to offload Green, who is in his second season of service with the team. Since arriving via trade from the Houston Rockets, Green's been hot and cold as a secondary scorer next to Devin Booker.

"The outside belief is that they are motivated to swap Green for a proven point guard," The Athletic's Sam Amick said of Phoenix.

The Green-Booker duo in the Suns' backcourt simply hasn't panned out like so many were hoping for. Phoenix, overall, has been disappointing this season. With limited draft picks and restrictions due to their standing in the first apron of the luxury tax, Green is one of few serious chess pieces they can move.

"Some of those spurts that we've had, we've seen it," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Green last week. "We've seen it recently. Even last game, I thought his defense at times was really good. It's putting it all together. I thought against Houston, he had great energy. There's spots of these games in Golden State, for sure. And then it's on all of us to figure out."

An often-linked trade partner for Green has been New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray, who has a similar salary than Green but is believed to be a better fit (next to the natural scoring guard in Booker) thanks to his size and ability to act as a playmaker.

The Suns' lack of success to start the 2026-27 regular season hasn't exactly helped cool down trade rumors around Green, though the recent Instagram swap for non-team affiliations is an interesting one.