Koa Peat Sends Message After Successful Suns Summer League Stint

PHOENIX — All eyes were on Phoenix Suns first-round Koa Peat as the team arrived to Las Vegas for their 2026 Summer League stint.

He delivered.

Peat exits Vegas solidifying the hype as a potential building block for the Suns moving into the future, impressing nearly everybody with his play on the court.

Doing an interview during the Suns' final Summer League game vs. San Antonio, Peat was asked what's next:

"After this, I'm going to go back to Phoenix. Get to work," he said.

"After this, I'm going to go back to Phoenix. Get to work."



Suns rookie Koa Peat averaged 16.8 points on 51% FGs in 4 NBA Summer League games.



On playing with Devin Booker: "Just playing off him. Trying to make him better as a player. Doing the little things. Creating for him… pic.twitter.com/l1jADye2Nr — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) July 19, 2026

Peat, alongside Khaman Maluach and Rasheer Fleming, was shut down for the team's final Summer League matchup after vastly proving themselves in their first four outings.

Peat averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

“I love Koa’s aggressiveness. He can really roll his way to the rim anytime he wants," Fleming said to Arizona Sports on Peat.

"He’s really strong, especially for his age. I think he plays the right way as well. I don’t think he’s forcing anything. He’s making the right reads. So, I think he’s … what do they call it? Like a Swiss army knife.”

The Suns moved up from the second round to take Peat with the 30th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. There were concerns on Peat's inability to shoot from deep entering the draft cycle, though Phoenix was high on Peat regardless.

“Koa is a winner. He plays with a unique combination of skill and physicality, and possesses the character and work ethic that align with our team culture," Suns general manager Brian Gregory said of Peat after drafting him.

“The people of Arizona know firsthand the tremendous heart and fierce competitiveness he brings to the floor. We’re excited that he will be part of the Phoenix Suns, his hometown team, and look forward to building on his connection to our community.”