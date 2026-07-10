4 Suns Players Under The Microscope as Summer League Begins

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are set to embark on their 2026 Summer League campaign, one that's expected to be quite successful given the blend of talent on their roster.

Phoenix touts a mix of rookie star power and experienced, high-upside players Suns fans are familiar with for a crucial summer stint that should hopefully show some sort of development from pieces the front office hopes can mold into concrete contributors.

To view their entire roster, you can click here . To see their full schedule, you can click here .

While every player carries a bit of their own intrigue, here's the top four players to watch as action begins tonight.

Koa Peat

We kick things off with the Suns' most recent first-round pick, as Phoenix leapfrogged from the No. 47 spot to No. 30 to snag the Arizona Wildcats' forward to end the first round.

Peat is a strong inside player that can do a little bit of everything — outside of shooting from deep, which will be the biggest question on the local product until we find a solidified answer.

That will take years to evaluate and eventually form an actual opinion, though this coming five-game schedule will be fun to see how Peat takes the next step into NBA action after previously carrying lottery pick potential.

The Suns have talked very highly on Peat — we'll see what baby steps can be made in Vegas.

Khaman Maluach

Maluach was Phoenix's first-round pick last year, as the Suns acquired the No. 10 overall pick in the Kevin Durant-to-Houston trade to take the Duke center.

Maluach touts massive potential as an elite rim protector and paint presence, though he was widely viewed as a raw prospect and project emerging into the league.

It was clear the Suns felt the same, rarely playing Maluach last season in a stacked center rotation that still features Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro.

With a year of experience under his belt, all eyes are on Maluach to see how he's grown into the early stages of his development. Pressure might not be the right word, though Suns fans may feel disappointed if they don't see strong play out of the big man.

Rasheer Fleming

The Suns moved up to the first pick of the second round last year (No. 31 overall) to take Fleming, an athletic and long wing that could give teams fits on both ends of the floor.

Kawhi Leonard comparisons have been made to Fleming, and while that's not close to fair for Phoenix's young forward, the potential he carries was flashed so obviously on many occasions last season.

The problem? Suns coach Jordan Ott didn't quite trust his rookies down the stretch, but a successful Summer League campaign can really solidify Fleming's growth and perhaps signal a bigger (and deserved) role in Phoenix's rotation.

Koby Brea

Brea appeared in just 12 games for the Suns last season, spending most of his time in the G League as Phoenix's other second-round pick out of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Brea was one of college basketball's best three-point shooters, but the Kentucky product failed to crack a very tough Suns backcourt that is littered with big names.

That's likely to be the case again, though Phoenix was impressed enough with Brea to re-sign him to another two-way deal ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Can the Suns' shooter show more ability to create in isolation situations and outgrow a three-point specialist role? This coming week will be big in showing any progress he's made.