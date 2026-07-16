Suns' Young Trio Impresses In What Could Be Final Summer League Game

PHOENIX -- Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koa Peat really impressed for the Phoenix Suns in what could be their final 2026 NBA Summer League game in last night's 100-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Maluach racked up his fourth-straight double-double with 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Fleming broke out of his shooting struggles with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting and eight rebounds, and Peat continued to shine with 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

"Dawgs are hooping!" Suns guard Collin Gillespie posted on X after the win in response to Maluach and Fleming's performances.

Time to Shut Down Summer Suns' Top Players?

The Suns will have one more Summer League game with an opponent and time to be announced later, and they also have a very small chance of advancing to the semifinals based on point differential after going 3-1 so far.

Unless they get into the semifinals, there's no reason to play any of Maluach, Fleming or Peat anymore after all three showed they are ready in the first four games.

Maluach has consistently been the most imposing player on the floor in each game, which has been highlighted by his ability to stretch the floor (8-for-20 from 3) in addition to his finishing around the rim and altering shots defensively with his 7-foot-2 frame.

“It’s the confidence and you’ve always seen it with his touch," Suns summer league coach Chaisson Allen said of Maluach's shot (via ClutchPoints' Hayden Ciley). "He’s got great touch around the rim. Came out to shoot it. We had him shooting last year in Summer League, and he’s had a whole year developing that tool with us. Now, he’s got the opportunity to show it on this stage.”

Khaman with back-to-back triples 🪣 pic.twitter.com/gNyZnR8ZBg — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 15, 2026

Fleming's 3-point shot has also looked smooth the past couple games after a slow start, as he has gone 7-for-11 (63.6%) from deep over the last two matchups.

“I was feeling my shot today," Fleming said after the win over Detroit (via Ciley). "I don’t know what it was the past couple of games. I couldn’t find it as early on, but I feel like I was a little more decisive early on. Matter of fact, the start I feel like even on defense. For me, I feel like when I’m going on defense, everything else flows.”

All three players proved they could be a deadly defensive trio in the future with how Fleming and Peat can defend on the ball and Maluach's ability to protect the rim.

There was a lot to like from what the Suns got out of their top young players in Vegas, and if last night was it for them, it was a heck of a run leading up to the 2026-27 season.