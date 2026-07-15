Koa Peat Vows to Make NBA Teams Regret Passing on Him

PHOENIX -- Newest Phoenix Suns forward Koa Peat has been one of the biggest standouts for the Suns in the 2026 NBA Summer League so far after being drafted 30th overall in last month's NBA Draft.

The Suns could not believe how far Peat fell in the draft and pounced on the opportunity to trade up to the final pick in the first round and select the Arizona native.

Peat is showing that the trade was well worth it with his performance in Vegas so far, and he described exactly why he has extra motivation after recording 19 points, six rebounds and two steals in Monday's 95-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

"I'm going to compete every night and go my hardest. It don't matter where I got drafted, but obviously, I'm waking up every day thinking about the 29 guys that got picked ahead of me and coming in with a killer mindset. I'm gonna kill everybody in front of me," Peat said postgame (via ClutchPoints' Hayden Ciley).

Koa Peat on playing with added motivation.



"I'm out there. I'm going to compete every night and go my hardest. It don't matter where I got drafted, but obviously, I'm waking up every day thinking about the 29 guys that got picked ahead of me and coming in with a killer mindset.… pic.twitter.com/rgyUCkDm0y — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) July 14, 2026

Koa Peat Impressing in Summer League So Far

Peat has shown an advanced feel of the game in Vegas, and despite not being a 3-point shooting threat, his ability to drive, post up or cut and then make the right play, whether it be attacking the rim, passing it out or a mid-range jumper, coupled with his defensive versatility has really stood out over the first three games.

"His level of physicality, it translates. Immediately guys feel him on the court, so that presence on the court for him is huge for us and hisself, just feeling the pace of play, slowing it down for him and being able to use his size," Suns summer league coach Chaisson Allen said of Peat.

Phoenix's first-round pick, Koa Peat, delivered in tonight's NBA Summer League action 👏



19 PTS | 6 REB | 2 STL



The @Suns pick up the win in Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/Cc7paprHWq — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2026

There were a lot of concerns with Peat's shot and how his old-school style of play would fit into today's NBA, which led to his slip in the draft, but he has shown that he could potentially compete for minutes with the Suns' other young forwards in his rookie season.

The 6-foot-8, 245-pound Peat is a proven winner after winning four state championships at Perry High School in Gilbert, four gold medals in junior competition with Team USA and helping lead Arizona to its first Final Four since 2001 earlier this year.

"I feel like I've been playing high-level basketball my whole career and playing with a lot of great guys. So just playing at my own pace, just trying to make the right basketball play every time I'm down the floor and really not forcing anything," Peat said (via Ciley). "Just scoring when I get my opportunities, but also finding my teammates because that's what I love to do: find my teammates in good spots and help my teammates be better."

Peat will have two more opportunities to prove himself in the Summer League with the Suns' next game Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. MST against the Detroit Pistons.