Suns Rookie Koa Peat Has 1 Clear Goal for NBA Summer League

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns 30th overall pick Koa Peat is looking to prove he can still impose his will at the next level at the 2026 NBA Summer League that begins later this week in Las Vegas.

"Just trying to get better every day. Get 1% better every day. One goal for me, try to lead the Summer League in offensive rebounding. Just trying to be a menace on the glass," Peat said at a media availability Monday (via The Arizona Republic's Logan Stanley).

This lines up with the idenity of the Suns, who have made it a priority to try to generate extra possessions under coach Jordan Ott.

During Peat's lone season at Arizona, the Wildcats led the Big 12 in offensive rebounds per game (13.0) with Peat contributing 2.1 per game.

"(Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd) was on my butt early about that coming into college, going to the offensive glass, and I think that's something I got really good at as the season went on," Peat previously said at his introductory press conference. "Using my size and athleticism to go get those putback dunks or getting those extra possessions."

At 6-foot-8 and 245 pounds, the Suns have no doubt that this skill will translate over to the NBA for Peat, and it could allow for a path to him playing more minutes as the season goes on.

"He will do that for us," Suns general manager Brian Gregory said of Peat's offensive rebounding. "That's been a big key for us, and that was one of the biggest things we saw the progression in during the year in terms of the emphasis of him going to the offensive glass.

"The two key areas for us are defensive pressure and our offensive rebounding, and it's an area that he's really good at right now and only going to get better at."

Peat is expected to headline Phoenix's Summer League roster alongside second-year players Khaman Maluach, Rasheer Fleming and Koby Brea, and it will provide a great opportunity for him to showcase how his unique skillset will fit in on an NBA floor.

No matter what, Peat is a proven winner and a seamless culture fit, so he will have these areas to lean on going to Vegas, and it makes sense why offensive rebounding will be such a big emphasis for him.

Phoenix plays its first Summer League game on Friday at 8:00 p.m. MST against the Portland Trail Blazers.

See the team's full roster and schedule for Summer League by clicking here.