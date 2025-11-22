Suns Down Wolves in Dramatic Fashion Thanks to Game-Winning Shot

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns survived a nearly devastating collapse in their 114-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to improve to 10-6 on the season and in 2-0 in NBA Cup play.

Anthony Edwards led the charge with a tied season-high 41 points, though it was ultimately Collin Gillespie who hit the game-winner with just seconds remaining in Phoenix.

COLLIN GILLESPIE WINS IT FOR THE SUNS IN THE FINAL SECONDS!!!



ENDED THE GAME ON A 9-0 RUN.



PHOENIX MOVES TO 2-0 IN WEST GROUP A 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4MoPXWx4fp — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2025

Devin Booker had a tough night, scoring just 16 points on 4-18 shooting and fouling out late in action.

Here's how action panned out:

First Quarter

The physicality was on point from the beginning, as both teams exchanged tough fouls early. Minnesota overcame an early 8-3 deficit to go on a 12-3 run, forcing Suns coach Jordan Ott to call a timeout with under seven minutes left in the first. Julius Randle held an early eight points.

After being knotted at 20-20, the Suns took a 32-24 lead into the second quarter thanks to a poor shooting effort (32% from the field, 25% from downtown) with Collin Gillespie leading all Suns in scoring with eight points coming off the bench.

Second Quarter

Phoenix continued their success in the early stages of the second before Minnesota coach Chris Finch called a timeout to try and settle his troops - which didn't quite work at first.

Thanks to some active hands on the defensive end, Phoenix was able to get their lead up to 18 before the Wolves got their deficit to under ten.

In what might be the least shocking development, Dillon Brooks picked up a technical foul.

Phoenix held a 62-49 lead heading into the locker room. Gillespie and Edwards both had 16 points while the Suns shot an incredible 56.4% from the field and 52.9% from deep.

Third Quarter

Minnesota kick-started a comeback with a 16-4 run to begin the second half. Shortly after an Ott timeout, the Timberwolves regained the lead, 69-68.

A frustrated Suns squad got open looks but couldn't find the bottom of the net as Minnesota controlled the majority of the third quarter - and despite the Timberwolves threatening to blow things open, Phoenix managed to finish the third only down one possession at 82-81.

Every Suns starter except for Ryan Dunn had double-digit points entering the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

The Suns kept things close to start the final period, though a Divincenzo three to put Minnesota up eight with 8:29 left forced Ott to call a timeout and stop action.

Phoenix kept itself within striking distance throughout the fourth and tied things up at 100-100 with just over four minutes left. After the Suns regained the lead, Booker fouled out and was also assessed a technical foul for something he said to the officials.

Brooks - at the line and down three - missed both free throws with with 2:08 remaining.

When the Suns looked as if they were dead in the water, a quick 5-0 run got them down to a three-point deficit with under a minute left.

After forcing a turnover, Jordan Goodwin scored a bucket in transition to draw the game to a 113-112 score with 20 seconds left.

Brooks fouled out soon after on a messy loose ball play despite the Suns unsuccessfully challenging the call on the floor.

Edwards, down at the stripe on the other end, missed both free throws with the Suns rebounding the ball to set up a potential game-winning shot.

With just seconds remaining, Gillespie hit the game-winner from mid-range. Minnesota couldn't get anything solid off as the final buzzer sounded.

Collin Gillespie: Ball game. He sinks the floater to seal a 114-113 comeback win.



He finished the game with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. pic.twitter.com/o5Bc8enljY — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) November 22, 2025

What's Next

The Suns are back at Mortgage Matchup Center for a Sunday battle against the San Antonio Spurs.