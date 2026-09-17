NBA Expansion Draft: Which Suns Would Be Protected Today?

PHOENIX -- The NBA could be getting two new expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle as soon as the 2028-29 season, which means an expansion draft could be coming in two years.

In the past, teams have been able to protect up to eight players with the new teams allowed to select one player from each team.

Phoenix has several key players under contract through at least the 2028-29 season, including Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Mark Williams, Collin Gillespie, Khaman Maluach (team option), Jordan Goodwin (player option), Koa Peat (team option) and Rasheer Fleming (team option), but a lot can change by then depending on the results of the next couple seasons.

8 Players Suns Should Protect If Expansion Draft Was Today

If the draft were to happen today, here are the eight players we feel the Suns should protect:

Devin Booker Khaman Maluach Rasheer Fleming Dillon Brooks Collin Gillespie Koa Peat Oso Ighodaro Jalen Green

Not on the list: Jordan Goodwin, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, Luke Kennard, Ryan Dunn, Haywood Highsmith, Jamaree Bouyea, Pat Spencer (2W), Koby Brea (2W), CJ Huntley (2W)

The two toughest omissions were Goodwin and Bridges, who the Suns are projecting to have a big role after trading for him and would likely want to keep him because they have so much belief in him.

With that said, it's more important for Phoenix to keep its younger talent and players it already knows are impactful.

Ighodaro and Green were also on the fence for adding, but ultimately got the edge because they are still both only 24 and would leave big holes on the roster should they be drafted away, especially after Williams underwent surgery for a torn labrum.

Green is Phoenix's biggest player to monitor this season regarding his fit with Booker in the backcourt after being injured for the majority of last season, and he could very well be off this list if he's not able to perform consistently well, but for now, Phoenix has to see what he brings to the table because he has the chance to be a true ceiling riser if he has a breakout season.

Dunn and Brea, who are both 23 and among Phoenix's five players this age or younger, were not included on this list because they simply have not shown enough in their NBA careers and are not projected to have big roles now or in the near future.

As for Maluach, Fleming and Peat, the Suns would have to keep them because of the potential all three have to be key players moving forward.

Booker, Brooks and Gillespie are the Suns' three most important culture pieces, so it would be crucial to keep them around if they want to build off their identity from last season.

Picking eight players off this year's team is certainly a difficult decision, but luckily the Suns won't have to worry about an expansion draft for at least two more years.