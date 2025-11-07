Bradley Beal Fires Back After Ugly Return to Phoenix
Bradley Beal's return to the desert went exactly as Phoenix Suns fans had hoped.
Beal, now with the Los Angeles Clippers, was a complete non-factor in what ultimately was a 115-102 win for the Suns on Thursday night. He went 2-14 shooting from the field and had the third-worst plus/minus of any player at -23.
For Suns fans, they jeered him at every opportunity when he touched the ball.
For Beal, after the game, he got quite honest - about everything.
Bradley Beal Unloads After Suns Return Goes Wrong
Beal, who spent two seasons in Phoenix with little success, opened up to The Athletic:
“When you allow me to be that guy, I’ll be that,” Beal said after Thursday. “But when you have two coaches that want you to set screens and play in the dunker, you’re not Brad Beal. You’re somebody else.”
“To me, it wasn’t about get back. We whooped y’all a couple weeks ago. So it wasn’t like, you know, I don’t think it’s about that. For me, it was — no disrespect to Phoenix — but it was more meaningful for me to go back to D.C. and play, after being there for 11 years and that’s my franchise, you know?
"I feel like I was more geeked about that than coming back here. There’s no disrespect … but they have their way how they feel.”
Beal's departure wasn't quite fueled with hate, but rather disappointment considering the championship expectations that followed.
Even in the poor performance, it was just one bad game for Beal.
"It was another game. I think ya'll probably are going to blast it a little more than I am, but it was another game," he told reporters in the locker room (h/t Duane Rankin).
When it came to the fan reaction at Mortgage Matchup Center, Beal didn't pay much attention.
"You got fans that didn't like me here. You got fans that did like I was here. You can't please everybody. I learned at a very young age. You drive yourself crazy trying to make everybody happy," he said.
"I've enjoyed my time here. I've enjoyed playing for this organization. They made a decision. Move on. It is what it is. Don't have any hard feelings. People are going to boo. It's part of the game. It's part of being a fan. I'll see you Saturday."
Beal's time in Phoenix won't be remembered fondly, though arguments can be made on exactly who should take ownership for the Suns' star trio of him, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
"You reflect for sure. Everybody did their what ifs, but you can't live in the past. You can't live in those moments. We could've had something special, but didn't happen. Didn't work and we all moved on. Probably going to be a big what if story forever," Beal continued.
"I think if everybody puts themselves in Brad's shoes from the day I got there, to the day I was asked to leave, I think it'd be a little more grace in all that, but you control what you can control."
The Suns will see Beal again on Saturday in Los Angeles.