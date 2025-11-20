Collin Gillespie’s Start Is One of the Rarest Bench Performances in NBA History

PHOENIX -- There were plenty of questions surrounding the Phoenix Suns' backcourt and how it would function moving into the 2025-26 season, though Collin Gillespie's provided plenty of answers.

Gillespie, simply viewed as a rotational piece in Phoenix's offense with Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Grayson Allen in store, has far exceeded expectations.

He's not just a backup - he's a pivotal part of Jordan Ott's rotation in the backcourt, and early numbers show his impact is something few in NBA history have done.

Gillespie is one of three NBA players in history to have 150+ points, 75+ assists and 50+ rebounds in their first 15 games of a season off the bench, joining Russell Westbrook and LaMelo Ball.

Players in NBA history with 150+ points, 75+ assists and 50+ rebounds in their first 15 games of a season, off the bench:



▪️ Collin Gillespie (this season)

▪️ Russell Westbrook (2022-23)

▪️ LaMelo Ball (2020-21) pic.twitter.com/P3dgFU2EuW — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) November 19, 2025

Collin Gillespie Turning Heads

Our own Brendan Mau recently wrote on how Gillespie is building a strong case for Sixth Man of the Year:

"The Suns would not be 9-6 without Gillespie, and he has really helped Phoenix's bench find a groove as of late after a slow start to the season for the second unit. Gillespie has the fourth-highest net rating on the team (10.5), which is the best of any player averaging over 18 minutes per game," he wrote.

You can read more about that here .

Suns.com writer Shane Young also gave Gillespie his props after Phoenix's latest win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

"Lineups with Gillespie on the floor without Booker have played 297 minutes this season. That's nearly 20 per game. During those minutes, the Suns have a 125.3 offensive rating while outscoring teams by 10.7 points per 100 possessions. The bench has been fantastic since day one, but they keep leveling up," he said.

"He's often the shortest guy on the floor, but that never stops Gillespie from creating nifty scoring angles. He uses his strength – notably from his legs and core – to shake defenders and gain separation."

Suns Proving Many Wrong Early in 2025-26 Season

The Suns' 9-6 start has been incredibly fun to watch, and Gillespie's play is just a microcosm of the type of identity Ott is trying to instill in Phoenix.

They've won their last eight-of-ten and are set to enter a tough stretch of their schedule with the Timberwolves, Spurs and Rockets all on deck between Friday and Monday.

Grayson Allen could potentially be back for Friday's tilt against Minnesota - we'll know when the injury report drops later tonight.

