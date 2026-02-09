Devin Booker Cashed Out Big Time on Seahawks Super Bowl Bet

The Seattle Seahawks handled business in Super Bowl LX, and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker couldn't be happier.

Booker previously flashed his million-dollar bet on social media, and the Seahawks handled business for him after defeating the New England Patriots in convincing fashion last night in Santa Clara, CA.

Devin Booker cashed out after he placed his bet on the Seahawks 🔥 💰 pic.twitter.com/9iMsyInudW — ESPN BET (@ESPNBET) February 9, 2026

He even reacted on his Instagram page on his. story with "Broke The Kurse" as the caption.

Devin Booker on IG after the Seahawks won the Super Bowl: “Broke the Kurse 🤑”



💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/8FrNEmsGss — Suns After Dark (@SunsAfterDark) February 9, 2026

This has doused even more fuel for rumors of Booker and ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner being back together:

Devin Booker's Super Bowl message to Kendall Jenner aged well after Jenner picked the Patriots 😂



Booker: "I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do." 💍 pic.twitter.com/skQf5LuOIk — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 9, 2026

Booker was just recently selected to be in the NBA's Three-Point Contest for All-Star weekend, which you can read more about here.

Booker probably didn't need the extra dough after he inked a historic two-year, $145 million contract extension this past summer — which set NBA records for highest annual salary at $72.5 million per season once it kicks in at the start of the 2028-29 season.

“Devin Booker is the embodiment of the Phoenix Suns, representing the best of our organization, our community and our future,” Suns owner Mat Ishbia said. “As the team’s all-time leading scorer, his on-court achievements are unparalleled and the result of his relentless preparation and unwavering pursuit of excellence.

"His character, leadership and ‘I’ll do it’ mentality define the standards and culture we uphold. Moreover, his connection with our fans is unique – his impact resonates across the Valley, and his tireless efforts in supporting Arizona’s youth and families reflect the deep community bond we cherish.”

Booker has been with Phoenix his entire career, and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon.

Nor should it, as Booker deserves to stay with the organization for however long he deems necessary.

That could be for awhile, as the Suns have shocked nearly everyone in their 2025-26 regular season, going from a projected 30 wins (which they've already surpassed before the All-Star break) to a verified postseason contender.

Booker, though he's battled some tough injury luck this year, has been a crucial piece to that puzzle.

"Guys move around all the time, and teams (are) moving guys around. So it's a partnership, it's a trust. (Owner) Mat (Ishbia) came in and understood the importance of how I felt about the city and how the city feels about me," Booker said at the team's media day before the season.

"But like I just said, from being at the bottom and almost getting the job done, I have unfinished business here. I know how much it would mean to this city and this organization. That's my job as a leader. It's my responsibility of being a franchise player. I have to communicate to everybody the importance of basketball in this town, and how seriously we take it."

So far, so good — and now thanks to Seattle he's got even more extra dough to do whatever with.

