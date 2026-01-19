Devin Booker Final Injury Status Drops for Suns vs Nets

The Phoenix Suns will have Devin Booker available for tonight's contest against the Brooklyn Nets.

Booker was deemed questionable entering Monday's matchup at Barclays Center with left ankle soreness that saw him pop on Saturday's injury report against the New York Knicks before playing.

Opening tip is slated for 5:30 PM MST. Tonight is the first night of a back-to-back for Phoenix.

More on Devin Booker's Injury

Jan 17, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) sets the play while defended by New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Booker suffered the sprained ankle last Tuesday in the third quarter of Phoenix's matchup against the Miami Heat before coming back in to finish the fourth quarter, though the Suns ultimately lost.

"Dude's a warrior, right?" Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Booker postgame in South Beach (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin).

"Obviously ankle roll, put him back in the fourth because we knew it was going to stiffen up. As soon as he was ready, we could put him in. You could tell after some of his shots when he landed he wasn't feeling great.

"Just his toughness. That's what this team is about. We follow our leader. He's our leader. On the road, he did everything he could to put us in position to try to win the game."

Booker was eventually ruled out of Thursday's loss to the Detroit Pistons with the injury.

"The swelling is there. Think he's been through this before. He's able to return as quick as possible. If he could go, he could, especially being here in Michigan. We're going to try to get it next game," Ott said.

That turned out to be true, as Booker ultimately suited up for Phoenix's win at Madison Square Garden, a place that holds special meaning for the Suns' star.

"You tell me. You feel it [the energy]" Booker said when asked about what makes it such a special place to play.

"I always say when I see young players that come in here that really don't care about it, you're not a true hooper. To have all the (Knicks) alumni here tonight on top of that, a bunch of living legends in the building. You have to feel it man.

"That's what it's all about. Alot of those guys laid the groundwork for us to get the league where it's at now. You got to show love and respect the history that's came through."

Booker's averaging 25.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per night.

