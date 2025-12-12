Suns Guard Jalen Green Gets Updated Timeline for Return

Jalen Green's played just five quarters for the Phoenix Suns this season thanks to a nagging hamstring injury, though a return does near for the dynamic guard.

According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Green's timetable for return is set for after Christmas time:

"Jalen Green: End of the month to early January. A little past Christmas," Gambadoro said on Burns and Gambo this week.

Green's suffered from hamstring injuries since training camp. He aggravated the injury again during Phoenix's preseason trip to China and did make an initial return to action on Nov. 6, scoring 29 points in 23 minutes.

Green's athleticism was on full display, and his presence next to Devin Booker was projected to bring serious problems for anybody on the other side of the floor.

"Probably everything he expected and more, anytime you're out of basketball for that long, we often forget this," Suns coach Jordan Ott said of Green's debut. "It was his first game of the season as well, so he hasn't played in a long time. It's not easy, it's not easy.

"Ups and downs of coming back from an injury, wanting to play with a new group, in a new city, and then to be that in rhythm. Yeah, that's unique. So everything that we expected, and definitely more.”

Unfortunately, Green would re-injure himself in their next game on Nov. 8 and has been out since. Initially given a 4-6 week timeline for healing before the Suns would re-evaluate him, Green hasn't gotten off to the start he would have liked.

Yet in that time, that's opened the door for Collin Gillespie to prove himself, which has been a welcome addition to Phoenix's starting lineup next to Booker.

When Green emerges as healthy, that'll create some interesting conversations around how Phoenix's should deploy their backcourt.

"I mean, it's frustrating obviously, but that's part of the mental game right there," Green previously said of dealing with the injury.

"Just locking in with my coaches and understanding the game, talking to my teammates and learning a lot from them and what they're doing out there."

Phoenix has eight more games to finish 2025 with seven games in the first two weeks of 2026.

