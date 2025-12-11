When Will Devin Booker Return? Suns Insider Gives New Update

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are likely to get star guard Devin Booker back soon.

Booker's missed the last three games due to a groin injury and was set to be re-evaluated on Wednesday. He was officially marked as questionable before the Suns ruled him out ahead of their eventual blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in NBA Cup action.

Keeping Booker out was the smart option, and there's now two dates circled for his potential return according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro:

"Booker will be back either Sunday -- if he misses Sunday he'll be back for the Golden State game," Gambadoro said on Thursday.

The Suns play host to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday while next welcoming the Golden State Warriors on Thursday next week.

"He's coming back."

Full clip:

Devin Booker will be back either Sunday against the Lakers or next Thursday against the Warriors, @Gambo987 reports.



Jalen Green is tracking toward a return just after Christmas. pic.twitter.com/ErX4A7rntI — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) December 11, 2025

More on Devin Booker's Potential Return

The Suns are 1-2 without Booker in the lineup, falling under 100 points in two of those three contests.

In fairness, Phoenix has faced three tough tests in Minnesota, Houston and Oklahoma City during that stretch.

However, Booker's absence in the scoring department and gravity he provides shooters around him has been quite obvious since his departure.

“He’s continuing to make progress. We checked in with him after his work there in shootaround. He’s making great progress. We just need a couple of days. We’ll be smart with this thing. It’s a long season," Suns coach Jordan Ott said on keeping Booker out (h/t Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic).

“Definitely wants to play, definitely wants to play in a game like this. We want him to play, but we also want to be smart. He’s been through some of this and he knows his body as well as anyone. Again, he’s incredibly stoic and thoughtful and intentional about what he does, including how he feels. We’re going to rely a lot on him exactly where he is on this process.”

Phoenix dropped to 14-11 on the season and hope their upcoming stretch of games boosted with rest can pay dividends in the health department, as they're set to play just two games in an eight-day span, both coming at home.

Booker's averaging 25 points on 45.7% shooting this season to pair with 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per night.

We'll get our first Suns-Lakers report on Saturday evening, so we'll see then what Booker's official status will be -- though his return appears to be on the horizon.

