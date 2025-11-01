Devin Booker Makes Suns History After Hot Start
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker continues to make franchise history.
After scoring at least 30 points in his first five-of-six games, he becomes the first player in Suns history to accomplish such a feat according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
Booker scored a season-high 36 points in Phoenix's Friday win over the Utah Jazz. His average of 30.3 points per night currently ranks seventh among all NBA players.
With Booker the only star currently on the Suns' roster, he's talked at length about adopting a different leadership role for a mixed cast of veterans and young players as Phoenix hopes to shift its identity and culture moving forward.
So far, so good despite the early season struggles in the desert.
"You saw Book's (Devin Booker) energy to start the game, that is a tone-setting start," Suns coach Jordan Ott said following the win.
"And when you get a guy like that who has done so much in his NBA career, to get out there to pick up full court, that shows you don't have to talk about anything, that's leadership. That part was great from the start.
"Again, it was the starters, the bench early, even when we didn't play great offense in that second quarter, our defense was able to withstand some of those balls and help us.”
Devin Booker Talks After Win vs Jazz
“We’ve got to do that every night. Just find ways to figure out how the games are being played and just being the first to the fight," Booker said after the game.
"I think we've been playing really hard. I think we just need to play a little bit smarter sometimes with a lot of our fouls and giving teams free throws. But other than that, tonight was the closest to a complete game that we put together.”
Now owning point guard duties, many were curious to see how Booker's numbers would look under Ott.
While we've yet to see Booker and Jalen Green on the court together, it's clear Booker is capable of both scoring and acting as the offensive engine.
“It's always a good time when the ball is popping around, everybody's sharing it," he continued.
"It starts on the defensive end and getting out in transition and keeping the ball moving, keeping them in close outs, and still being aggressive to get up a lot of threes too.”
Booker inked a massive two-year, $145 million extension this summer to ensure he remained in Phoenix despite the whirlwind of change that occurred from top to bottom.
This is just another in a long line of accolades for Booker, who very likely could go down as the greatest player in franchise history when all is said and done.