Devin Booker Passes Suns Legend in NBA Scoring List

PHOENIX — Mama, there goes that man.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker continues to slowly but surely etch his name in not only Suns franchise history, but also the NBA's as well.

Booker surpassed Steve Nash in the NBA's all-time scoring list in last night's win over the New York Knicks.

Devin Booker has passed Steve Nash on the @NBA all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/Xu9jsic4Wj — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 18, 2026

He recently just entered the NBA's Top 100 scorers two weeks ago and finished with 27 points at Madison Square Garden, placing him at 96th all-time and surpassing Nash's 17,387 career point total.

Nash, a franchise legend, recently joined the organization as a senior advisor.

"Steve Nash was an amazing player and exactly what the Phoenix Suns are all about," owner Mat Ishbia said.

"His grit, toughness, and winning mentality have defined our organization in the past, and I’m so excited to share that Steve is formally joining the Suns as a senior advisor and will help us define our future for years to come!"

Booker himself added, "It only makes sense, man. Him being around, for all of us, just knowing that he’s in the gym, it’s going to raise the level of everything.”

Booker's off to another strong start this season, averaging 25.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per night.

As Booker goes, Phoenix goes — the Suns are 25-17 to start the regular season and have quickly flipped preseason expectations upside down.

Booker, however, isn't expected to be an All-Star this year.

“I see it, but at this point, it’s expected,” Booker said on being 17th in voting.

“It’s fan voting. There are some super big market teams. There are guys from different countries that have a whole country behind them. I kind of understand the process, but am I playing better than a lot of guys? For sure, but that’s not the setup.”

Still, Booker has been instrumental in Phoenix's success. Amid offseason rumors that he could depart the Valley and follow in the footsteps of Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant, the Suns inked him to a historic contract extension to ensure he stayed.

“He means so much to the Arizona community, the Phoenix community and he knows that,” Ishbia said. of Booker.

“You find out who your real friends are when everyone else turns their back on you. When we went through some tough times, it would be easy for a franchise player to say, ‘Hey, I put my time in. I’m ready to go.’ Instead, he did the reverse. He said, ‘I’m with you, Matt. I believe in what we’re doing. I’m all in with you. I’ll even sign an extension. I want to be here with you. Let’s go do this.’

“He’s had my back. I’ll always have his back,” Ishbia said. “It’s been special, and I’m very lucky to have him.”

Thus far, that's paid off. Phoenix is thriving, and so too is Booker as he digs deeper in NBA record books.

