Dillon Brooks Blasts NBA Officials After Suns' Tough Loss to Hawks

PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was not pleased with the league's officiating in their 124-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

In the fourth quarter with Phoenix trying to hang on to a lead, Atlanta's Zaccharie Risacher fell hard to the floor after dunking a ball and didn't get up immediately. The Suns tried to push the ball up the floor to take advantage of the numbers opportunity, though the officiating crew blew the play dead on their own accord.

Brooks, upset the whistle came before the Hawks intentionally fouled to stop the play with Risacher down on the other end of the floor, eventually got a technical foul for his words to the officials.

After the game, when speaking with reporters, Brooks didn't hold back:

Dillon Brooks Sounds Off on NBA Officials

"You want to call a t [technical foul] and change another play, give them two extra points when it's not even their ball. That needs to get reviewed. Someone needs to get penalized - sh-- I got penalized for calling them out," Brooks said (h/t Duane Rankin).

"I don't get that - at least wait until they foul or something. If that's a serious play then hold it then, right there and then. That's outrageous. Then when we want to tell them what's wrong - you're going to have to take it. You're a ref.

"Then you want to control the game ... that changed the whole game. ... It's just bad energy. I don't know who has to look at that. Joe or Adam, because that's not it."

Here's a better look at the play:

Here’s a good angle that shows Dillon Brooks getting a technical foul after Zacch’s hard fall



He was mad the refs waited until after the Suns had the ball to call a stoppage in the game, but it’s clear one of NAW/Jalen was about to intentionally foul to stop play anyways, so it… https://t.co/iT9GwCU9AJ — Grant Shirley (@Grant_Shirley4) November 17, 2025

Brooks continued, "The refs should be fined for making mistakes like that. After that, you're holding a grudge the whole game missing calls, the guy didn't want to make a call when I got [inaudible] in my face."

Suns Have to Be Smarter With Fouls

The Hawks scored 47 points in the fourth quarter to eventually overcome a 20-point deficit in their win on Sunday night. Atlanta shot 24 free throws to Phoenix's 19.

The Suns have prided themselves on being a physical team, and they expect whistles - though Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the game Phoenix needs to take a better look at their physicality.

"We just got to take out the silly fouls, but you're competing at such a high level. It’s hard, but we just can't go over that edge, get over that limit, and it was just a combination. It wasn't just one foul or one silly play. I think there's multiple there and that's what we’ll have to do, we’ll have to take a look," he said.

This isn't the first nor last time Brooks will receive a technical foul - though the one he drew when not even playing a few weeks ago still remains his most impressive.

