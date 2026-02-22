3 Quick Takeaways from Suns' Wild Overtime Win Over Magic

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (33-24) kicked off their four-game homestand with a crazy 113-110 double overtime victory over the Orlando Magic (29-26) Saturday afternoon at Footprint Center after a buzzer-beating game-winner from Jalen Green.

A few hours before tip-off the Suns announced Devin Booker would be re-evaluated in one week with a right hip strain he suffered in Thursday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, meaning he will miss the entire homestand.

Without Booker, the Suns got off to a slow start, beginning the game 4-for-17 from the floor and only ended shooting 34.2% (40-for-117) from the field.

Phoenix really struggled down the stretch and squandered an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter, which led to the game going into overtime and then into double overtime with both teams heavily fatigued.

With the win, Phoenix snapped a two-game losing streak and avoided losing three-straight games, which it hasn't done since the first week of the season.

Here are some quick takeaways from what is arguably the Suns' wildest game of the season:

Jalen Green Games Magic Despite Horrific Shooting Night

Green had a signature moment for the Suns, hitting what he said what his first game-winner on an inbounds play with one second remaining.

JALEN GREEN HITS THE GAME-WINNING @TISSOT BUZZER-BEATER TO WIN IT FOR THE SUNS IN 2OT!



🚨⏰ Everyone Gets 24 pic.twitter.com/hhVPjW93xF — NBA (@NBA) February 22, 2026

Although he made what ended up being the biggest shot of the game, Green just simply did not have it all afternoon until the last 33 seconds of the game, as he also made a clutch layup before the 3-pointer.

Green finished the game shooting 6-for-26 (23.1%) from the field, 2-for-11 (18.2%) from 3 and 2-for-6 from the free-throw line (all in overtime), ending with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a season-high 37 minutes.

Green has had a rocky season due to injuries, and even though he struggled all game, he was going to keep shooting and it paid off at the end.

Now, this could give him some momentum and confidence moving forward after getting through his long battle with a hamstring injury.

Injury Problems Persist

Before getting more into the craziness of the ending, the most important note of the night was the injuries for the Suns.

Phoenix cannot seem to go just one game without suffering a key injury as evidenced by Booker last game.

This afternoon, Dillon Brooks left in the first quarter of tonight's game with a left hand injury and did not return.

Brooks, who was returning after being suspended for the Spurs loss, finished with five points on 2-of-7 shooting and three rebounds in seven minutes.

Brooks has not missed a full game with an injury since early November, so we will see what the update ends up being.

Later, with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jordan Goodwin, who had been one of Phoenix's best players all night with 17 points, six rebounds and two steals, limped back to the locker room with what appeared to be a left calf injury.

Goodwin has not missed any games due to injury this season.

Jordan Goodwin running back to the locker room after this play pic.twitter.com/rpwpOPTBmO — Cage (@ridiculouscage) February 22, 2026

Suns Find A Way to Win Despite Adversity Once Again

After being down 51-43 at halftime, Phoenix went on an 14-0 run after a Desmond Bane 3-pointer to start the second half to take a three-point lead.

They ended up winning the third period 34-22 and took their biggest lead of the night at 11 with 7:37 left in the fourth.

The Magic came storming back to get the game within two with under two minutes to go, and then tied the game up with 56.6 seconds left.

The game remained tied at 96 the rest of regulation after Collin Gillespie (19 points, 6 assists) missed a heavily contested 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Phoenix, who was clearly fatigued and short-handed, was able to get Bane, who had 34 points, to foul out only 33 seconds into overtime, but did not score for nearly the first three minutes of the extra time.

However, Grayson Allen (27 points, 7 rebounds), who had missed the past four games with a knee and ankle sprain, made two free throws and then tied the game with a 3-pointer with 1:47 left before sinking home a floater to give the Suns a 103-101 lead with 1:09 to go.

Paolo Banchero responded quickly with a runner, and the game remained tied at the end of the first overtime after Mark Williams missed an inbounds lob with 0.7 seconds remaining.

In the second overtime, both teams again really looked tired and struggled shooting, but a 3-pointer by Allen put the Suns up two with 3:25 left.

Green hit a big layup with 33 seconds in the second overtime to put Phoenix up 110-107, but Jevon Carter tied the game up with a 3 with 1.1 seconds left for Orlando.

Then, Green won the game with his 3, as the Suns overcame a lot once again to pick up the win.

No matter what pops up during the game, Phoenix has gotten several wins when facing adversity this season and this was a prime example.

Next Up

The Suns will now have to try to get whatever rest they can. as they play the second leg of a back-to-back tomorrow night against the Portland Trail Blazers (27-30).

