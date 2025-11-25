Dillon Brooks Calls Out Rockets for Flopping vs Suns

PHOENIX -- Dillon Brooks had a great first performance against his former team with the Phoenix Suns Monday night, but he did not get the final result he had hoped for.

Brooks posted a game-high 29 points against the Houston Rockets, but the Suns (11-7) fell 114-92 in their worst offensive showing of the season.

“It was a good fight. We’ll see them in December," Brooks said postgame. "We got some learning to do and probably going to hit more threes.”

Kevin Durant (personal) and Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) were out for the matchup, leaving Brooks as the lone player from this summer's blockbuster trade to be available for the teams' first meeting of the season.

Dillon Brooks Says Rockets Were Flopping All Game

Brooks said after Phoenix's win over the San Antonio Spurs Sunday that he couldn't "wait to see (Rockets coach Ime Udoka)" when asked about his motivation heading into the Houston matchup.

"He's a guy that I love and have a ton of respect for," Udoka said of Brooks pregame. "You see the value that he's bringing here, so I didn't mind that edge that he brought (to the Rockets)."

Udoka and Brooks shared a moment in the fourth quarter where they exchanged words after Brooks drew an offensive foul after caching an elbow to the face.

Brooks was asked about what was said postgame and did not hold back on what he saw from Houston during the game.

“(Udoka said) I flopped on the play, but I’ve never seen so many flops being rewarded on the other side. It honestly felt like I was in a FIBA game,” Brooks said. "Playing basketball in FIBA where you just get rewarded for flopping.

"That killed every single run we had. Couldn't be physical when the Rockets were physical, grabbing and holding. Then when we tried to do it, it was called right away. Got to fix that somehow some way, got to get in the lab and watch these things because it's like every night."

When Udoka was asked about the conversation, he said he was "just messing with (Brooks) ... I been talking to him the whole game and vice versa."

The two also had an interaction that the cameras picked up in the second quarter.

Brooks, who had six technical fouls coming into the game in only 11 games played, surprisingly did not get a technical foul against Houston, but was playing through foul trouble the whole night after picking up two early fouls in the first quarter and ended with five for the game.

He has already been fined two times for his antics this season, most recently for $35,000 "for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward game officials" after the Suns’ 114-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday.

No matter what Brooks does, Phoenix knows what he brings to the table and has embraced it so far, looking to him to shape its new identity just as Udoka and the Rockets did when he was with Houston.

The Suns will face off against the Rockets again on Dec. 6.

