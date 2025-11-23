NBA Hits Suns Star With Massive Fine

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $35,000 by the NBA for "inappropiate language" to officials on Friday.

More from the NBA's official press release:

"Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $35,000 for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward game officials, it was announced today by James Jones, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

"The incident occurred following the conclusion of the Suns’ 114-113 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 21 at Mortgage Matchup Center."

Brooks received a technical earlier in that game and eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Between Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards, there was some pristine trash talk going on.

"They were talking too early and I love that," Brooks said.

"When guys get too confident and once the pressure starts heating up, their eyes start getting big and they start getting scared. The person who was talking too much made the two turnovers and missed the shot."

Not even ten days ago, Brooks was also fined $25,000 for a "lewd gesture" on the court against the Indiana Pacers.

Brooks has been pretty vocal this year towards the officials, offering this after Phoenix's loss against the Atlanta Hawks:

"You want to call a t [technical foul] and change another play, give them two extra points when it's not even their ball. That needs to get reviewed. Someone needs to get penalized - sh-- I got penalized for calling them out," Brooks said (h/t Duane Rankin).

"I don't get that - at least wait until they foul or something. If that's a serious play then hold it then, right there and then. That's outrageous. Then when we want to tell them what's wrong - you're going to have to take it. You're a ref.

"Then you want to control the game ... that changed the whole game. ... It's just bad energy. I don't know who has to look at that. Joe or Adam, because that's not it."

Brooks has been a massive part of Phoenix's surprise start to the season, winning their last nine-of-11 games entering Sunday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs.

He's averaging 21 points, 3.3 rebounds and two assists per night.

More than anything, perhaps, he's provided a sense of spark and grit to the Suns' lineup - which isn't always spotted or noticed in box scores.

Phoenix plays host to the San Antonio Spurs tonight.

