Dillon Brooks Claps Back on Interaction with LeBron James

PHOENIX -- It feels like almost every game there is some history against a player or team for new Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks, and that was on full display during Phoenix's 125-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers last night.

Brooks infamously called LeBron James "old" when he was on the Memphis Grizzlies during the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs and said "I poke bears," before the Lakers would go onto win the series in six games and Brooks had a series to forget, which led to him leaving Memphis and joining the Houston Rockets by way of a sign-and-trade that summer.

On Monday, Brooks showed out in front of James and the Lakers with 33 points on 15-of-26 shooting after Suns star Devin Booker left the game in the first quarter with a groin injury.

Dillon Brooks, LeBron James Re-Ignite History

James did not have his best performance at all against Phoenix, nearly snapping his streak of 10 or more points that dates back to Jan. 2007 before a late 3-pointer gave him 10 points to help him retain this historic stretch.

With under a minute to go in the third quarter, James was seen laughing with former Lakers and current Suns guard Jordan Goodwin, as well as Booker, on the way back to his bench after a timeout, which Brooks did not like and led to him having some words with James.

LeBron James’ teammates had to come up get him as he was continuing to to talk to Dillon Brooks and the Suns bench during that timeout. pic.twitter.com/VofPXNyYK5 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 2, 2025

"I'm a competitor man," Brooks said. "I don't really like the smiling, the giggling and all that. Just letting him know I'm here and I'm still rising."

Brooks added that James "always" takes offense to him talking.

"He likes people that bow down. I don't bow down," Brooks said. "That either entices him or it aggravates him, either or."

"I'm a competitor man. I don't really like the smiling, the giggling and all that. Just letting him know I'm here and I'm still rising."



Dillon Brooks on his interaction with LeBron James in Suns 125-108 win over Lakers.



"He likes people that bow down. I don't bow down. That… pic.twitter.com/7saE1Qg8qt — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 2, 2025

On top of squaring off against James, Brooks also said that he loves playing in Los Angeles even with what happened in 2023.

"I love playing in this arena. They show me a lot of love in here, and I reciprocate it back," Brooks said. "Teammates were finding me, trusting me to make plays, trusting me to make shots even when I'm missing and trying to rise to the occasion, trying to get out of this two-loss slump."

The Suns and new coach Jordan Ott have unlocked a new level for several players this season, and Brooks is one of the biggest beneficiaries of this, averaging a career-high 22.3 points so far in his ninth season in the league, which is nearly four points better than his previous career high and on his best efficiency from the floor (46.3% field goal percentage).

With last night's win, Phoenix ended a two-game losing streak and snapped LA's seven-game win streak, improving to 13-9 on the year while the Lakers dropped to 15-5.

Next up for the Suns is a road matchup against the Rockets Friday in what will Brooks' first game back in Houston since being traded to Phoenix this summer.

