Dillon Brooks Gives 3-Word Response as Suns Ready for Playoffs

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are one game removed from the postseason.

All that's standing between the Suns and Tuesday's play-in tournament are the Oklahoma City Thunder, who play host to Phoenix on Sunday.

Both teams are locked into their respective seeds in the West (OKC is the top seed while Phoenix is No. 7) — so Sunday's action is more so expected to be the teams simply trying to get through unscathed ahead of the playoffs.

With that in mind, the Suns' season is all but a formality at this point, and star forward Dillon Brooks knows that.

"Preparation starts now," Brooks told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin after Friday night's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Preparation starts now."



Dillon Brooks as he's expecting to play Portland Trail Blazers in 7-8 play-in tournament game April 14 in Phoenix for 7th seed in West.



Blazers 8th after win over Clippers, who are 9th.



Portland will secure 8th with win Sunday over Kings. #Suns pic.twitter.com/QCGmkXYic5 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 11, 2026

The Suns will see either the Portland Trail Blazers or Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night at Mortgage Matchup Center. Portland could clinch a play-in spot against Phoenix with a win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Brooks believes the Suns will face the Blazers.

"They're big. They play well in the paint which we've struggled against but we'll find a way. We'll have to go after their mismatches and the different things they present that they're weak at and exploit it," Brooks continued on Portland.

If the Suns were to win on Tuesday, they'll have the seventh seed locked into place and will face the San Antonio Spurs, who own the West's No. 2 seed.

If Phoenix loses, they'll face the winner of the 9/10 matchup (either LAC or POR against the Golden State Warriors) and the winner of that will be the West's eighth and final playoff seed.

No seventh seed has ever failed to miss the playoffs, so history does appear to be on the Suns' side.

The 2025-26 regular season has been a pleasant surprise for the Suns, who have flipped any and all expectations they had after dealing away some massive names this summer — which includes Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Brooks has played a pivotal part in turning the Suns' culture and overall play around after arriving via trade from the Houston Rockets. His 20.2 points per night is a career high while Brooks has also helped established a sense of identity that's been crucial under the first-year watch of head coach Jordan Ott.

However the season unfolds, this year should be viewed as a major success for the Suns. Brooks and the rest of the team are hoping this is only just the start, however.