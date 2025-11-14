Grayson Allen Won't Return to Suns-Pacers

PHOENIX -- With just over eight minutes left in the first half, Phoenix Suns forward Grayson Allen was subbed out of action and went to the locker room with a Suns staffer with some discomfort in his leg after this play:

Suns 4-of-10 from 3.



Grayson Allen finds Collin Gillespie for corner 3.



Bumped knees with Jay Huff. Has since gone to locker room. #Suns #Pacers pic.twitter.com/NFoS49oyip — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 14, 2025

Allen, after halftime, was diagnosed with a right quad contusion and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

He left with 12 points and two assists as the Suns are building a sizable lead over the Indiana Pacers. Jordan Goodwin was subbed in for Allen initially while Collin Gillespie began the second half in his place.

Allen is two games removed from his monster 42-point game against the Pelicans, which established a career high in scoring while also setting a Suns franchise record for three-pointers made in one game at ten.

Allen, who found himself in plenty of trade chatter dating back to last season, has transformed himself into a key part of Phoenix's rotation under new coach Jordan Ott.

"He just shoots it from so far away with ease. We're trying to get him to shoot more, his career numbers, always shoots at a high clip," Ott said of Allen.

"We want him to take some ones where he doesn't feel quite as comfortable all the time, but we know what he shoots. We need him to shoot more.

"We've tried to stress him to shoot tougher ones, more contested, off the dribble, as well as get downhill, get in the paint, make plays. It was awesome, awesome to see, awesome to see how his teammates pushed for him. Such an unassuming, quiet, well mannered, organized. He's always another adult in the room, it's great to see.”

Allen is having one of his best NBA seasons to date, shooting just shy of 45% from three and averaging 19 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per night.

"That was pretty cool. I never take for granted the amount of support and appreciation I have here from the fans. It's awesome, it's surreal and it makes it a lot of fun to go out there and play home games when this fan base has been so supportive of me over the last three years," Allen said after the big night.

"The first year here, this was the place where I'd never seen so many of my own jerseys out of all the other places I've been in the league, so it's been really, really cool to see, and also I just love the fans that we have here.”

