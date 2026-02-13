Dillon Brooks is First Since DeMarcus Cousins to Earn Rare Suspension

The Phoenix Suns move into the All-Star break with one of their top players set to serve a suspension.

Forward Dillon Brooks reached his 16th technical foul in Phoenix's game against Oklahoma City, triggering an automatic suspension from the league.

Now, he'll be suspended for every two technical fouls he'll receive through the remainder of the regular season.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the suspension will cost Brooks $121,403 while the Suns will also receive a 50% tax variance credit. And according to Keerthika Uthayakumar, Brooks is the first player since DeMarcus Cousins in 2017 to trigger the 16-technical foul suspension before the All-Star break.

More on Dillon Brooks' Suspension

The Dillon Brooks 1 game suspension will cost $121,403.



1/174 of his $21,124,110 salary



Phoenix will receive a 50% tax variance credit. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 12, 2026

Brooks will be suspended for Phoenix's first game out of the All-Star Break, which comes against the San Antonio Spurs on Feb. 19.

"We know what happens at 16. We've known this for a while. I didn't see the interaction. I mean, I saw the interaction, I didn't hear, it was across the court. So, yeah, we'll see what happens," Suns coach Jordan Ott said.

Phoenix has quietly ridden the line of enforcer/spark plug to nuisance under Brooks through the early stages of the regular season.

Brooks hasn't been shy about his comments towards officials this season, amassing a total of $50,000 in fines this year between words spoken about the NBA's officiating and "lewd gestures" on the court as well.

Speaking earlier in the season, Brooks told reporters he has a "stigma" with referees.

"They say I antagonize or taunt when I'm speaking to a person who, the possession before, pushed me in my chest, which I got a T [technical foul] for in a past game before. Then jog down, call me out by a name I can't say on media cause I'll get fined like $50,000, $25,000," he said.

"They give me a T for who I am. That's weird and that's unappreciative. This is the same ref who gets manhandled in the Lakers game and doesn't give a T out. I'm not going to give any names. You can go look up who it is, but this guy needs to get looked at, seriously. This is why I have a stigma with refs and this is why they're so quick to T me."

Brooks has been vital to the Suns' early season success — though now he'll have to be ultra aware of his words and actions after crossing a dangerous technical foul threshold.

