Suns Reveal Final Jalen Green Status vs Heat

The Phoenix Suns entered the weekend without star guard Jalen Green in the mix.

It will remain that way.

Green was ruled out ahead of Phoenix's home date against the Miami Heat on Sunday night. He was initially ruled as questionable.

Devin Booker has also been ruled out too and will be re-evaluated in a week.

Green re-aggravated his right hamstring strain in last night's loss to the Atlanta Hawks after just four minutes of game time. Green didn't show any obvious sign of pain entering a timeout but quickly dipped for the locker room in the first quarter and didn't return the rest of the night.

Phoenix initially dubbed his injury "precautionary right hamstring tightness" and after their loss in Atlanta, Suns head coach Jordan Ott didn't sound incredibly concerned on Green.

"Just a little tightness from precautionary reasons so we took him out. He didn't come back. We'll go back to Phoenix and assess both of them," Ott said post-game.

"... Jalen's worked every single day to get back, to go out and play basketball. And then basketball's taken away. It's tough. Tough for his teammates, tough for him obviously. We'll hope for the best and see what happens on Sunday."

Green initially had hamstring troubles in training camp before suffering a setback on Phoenix's road trip to China for preseason festivities.

Green missed the initial opening slate of games for the regular season before making his return on Nov. 6 against the Los Angeles Clippers, where he scored 29 points in 23 minutes. Two days later, Green exited action in the first quarter with the same injury and didn't return.

Initial reports placed his timeline between 4-6 weeks for a return while there were rumors of Christmas and New Years Eve as a milestone for Green, though Phoenix opted to take an ultra-cautious approach with two setbacks on his hamstring.

Green made his return for Phoenix earlier this week in Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers, coming off the bench and scoring 12 points in 20 minutes. He again came off the bench on Friday before exiting with four points.

"It sucks. JG has done everything in his power, in his control to be back on the floor," Suns center Mark Williams told The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin after the loss.

"Stuff behind the scenes a lot of people don't see. Hopefully it's not serious but it definitely sucks."

Phoenix is set to play their next nine-of-ten games at the friendly walls of Mortgage Matchup Center. They enter Sunday with a 27-18 record.

Latest Phoenix Suns News