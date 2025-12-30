Injury Report Brings Bad News for Suns Before Cavaliers Matchup

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have revealed their injury report for their New Year's Eve showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Phoenix (19-13) listed Ryan Dunn (right knee contusion) as questionable against Cleveland, while Grayson Allen (right knee injury management) is doubtful, and Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) remains out.

Dunn has missed the last two games with the knee injury, which has now changed from being listed as soreness to a contusion. Allen has been out for six games in a row with his injury, and Green is scheduled to be re-evaluated as early as next week after missing all but one full game so far this season with the hamstring strain.

Mark Williams will be making his return for the Suns after being suspended for Monday's win over the Washington Wizards for his role in a fight during Phoenix's victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Even with all the injuries they have been facing, the Suns are riding a four-game win streak and continue to get contributions up and down the roster.

If Dunn and Allen are unable to play again, expect Rasheer Fleming and Isaiah Livers to continue to get minutes.

The Cavaliers (18-16) will be without Max Strus (left foot surgery) and Larry Nance Jr. (right calf strain) against the Suns. Sam Merrill is probable with left hip soreness.

This will be Suns coach Jordan Ott's first game against his former team, who he spent one season with as an assistant before being hired by Phoenix this summer.

The Cavs have not found the same success as they had last season, as they only have two losses fewer already than they did all of the 2024-25 season, despite a career year from Donovan Mitchell, who is averaging 29.5 points per game on 49.2% shooting from the field.

After being first in the NBA with a 121 offensive rating last season, Cleveland now ranks No. 10 in the NBA in offensive rating (116.1).

Cleveland is in the bottom-10 in the league in both team field goal and 3-point percentage, but is still a very dangerous team if it gets rolling from the floor.

Like the Suns (second in NBA in points off turnovers), the Cavaliers like to turn defense into offense, as they are sixth in the NBA in points off turnovers per game (20.4).

Phoenix cannot let the Cavs get going in transition, especially on the road, and will have to take care of the ball to not allow these transition opportunities to happen.

Tomorrow's matchup will feature two very similar styles of play and be a great test for Ott against his former team.

The Suns, who have also had their fare share of struggles offensively this season with Green out, have found a rhythm on offense as of late, scoring 115 or more points in five-straight games heading into tomorrow.

Tomorrow's game will have an earlier tip-off at 1:30 p.m. MST.

