Insider Shuts Down Suns-Raptors Trade Rumor

PHOENIX -- It's NBA trade rumor season, and the first Phoenix Suns' suggestion is already being shut down.

Recently, it was reported the Suns and Toronto Raptors were in discussion for a deal surrounding center Nick Richards.

Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, perhaps the most plugged-in insider when it comes to Suns news in the local market, says a trade was indeed discussed -- but it won't come to fruition.

Why Suns, Raptors Deal Won't Happen

The rumored deal was Ochai Agbaji and a second-round pick heading to Phoenix for Richards.

"This was discussed but is not going to happen. Toronto and multiple teams have reached out about Nick Richards. He's third on the depth chart and has a good expiring contract. The Suns will get Jalen Green back soon and by the end of January they should have a better feel for what if anything they need to do. So not in a rush to make any changes," said Gambo on X.

Richards has fallen to third in Phoenix's center rotation behind starter Mark Williams and Oso Ighodaro.

He was the Suns' starter when healthy last season after being acquired via trade from the Charlotte Hornets near last year's deadline.

Phoenix then acquired Williams/No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach at the 2025 NBA Draft. On top of Ighodaro's improved play, Richards is currently averaging less than ten minutes per night.

Nick Richards Emerging as Top Trade Option

Richards, due to Phoenix's depth at center and their desire to somehow upgrade the roster, has widely been speculated as a player who will be on the move.

He was recently included in The Athletic's trade big board for 2025-26:

"With Khaman Maluach and Mark Williams seemingly being the long-term answers at center for Phoenix (along with Oso Ighodaro as another option), moving Richards would make sense to open up some playing time. He's good enough to play as a backup somewhere, and I'd expect someone would be willing to take his expiring $5 million salary to fill their frontcourt."

The NBA's trade deadline is Feb. 5.

Two Suns just recently became trade eligible, which you can read more about here .

Phoenix surely will keep their nose active throughout the trade market, as their start to the season has afforded them the green light in terms of rationalizing a move to improve the roster.

Richards seems to be the main target to move, though that doesn't appear to be with Toronto.

