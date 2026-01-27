Suns Insider Not Ruling Out This Trade With Knicks

Trade season is officially heating up, as we're roughly ten days away from the NBA's Feb. 5 trade deadline — and the Phoenix Suns are potential players to watch.

The Suns could take various angles and approaches to this deadline after shattering preseason expectations and molding themselves into a postseason contender.

Phoenix has been involved in a variety of trade rumors, most of which involve Suns backup center Nick Richards. Richards has logged just one game of nine or more minutes since December started and hasn't played for Phoenix in weeks despite being healthy.

Suns insider John Gambadoro wasn't willing to shoot down a reported player swap with the New York Knicks that featured Richards heading to the Big Apple in exchange for Guerschon Yabusele.

"I won’t rule this out as I believe this is something that has been talked about - probably won’t happen but I can not shoot it down," Gambadoro said of Evan Sidery's report.

Breaking Down Suns-Knicks Rumored Swap

The Suns are heavily interested in getting below the NBA's luxury tax line. With doing so this season and next, Phoenix owner Mat Ishbia would be able to reset the team's clock in terms of repeating offenders, which carries strict penalties for paying over the luxury tax in previous three-of-four year periods.

The Suns are barely over the tax line (just short of $300,000) so a minor move like dealing Richards, who isn't even in the rotation, makes sense to clear that threshold.

As far as Hayes-Davis goes, he's a rotational player that could easily be replaced. He's averaging less than eight minutes per game.

Yabusele is a big man that can play either center or power forward, though he's essentially buried in New York's rotation much like Richards is in Phoenix.

After paying more than $150 million in luxury tax penalties last season, Suns owner Mat Ishbia does have quite the decision on his hands.

In a perfect world, the Suns can remain competitive while dishing out Richards' contract and ducking the tax line.

However, does Phoenix feel inclined to spend considering Devin Booker's in his prime and the Suns can clearly justify it? Ishbia hasn't been shy about spending whatever it takes previously.

With Jalen Green potentially working his way back into the lineup, the Suns aren't quite sure what they look like at full strength, so perhaps they take the rest of the season to see before making any splash moves.

When it comes to minor deals, this is certainly one to watch.

