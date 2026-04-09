Jalen Green Exits Suns vs Mavericks With Confirmed Injury

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green left first quarter action against the Dallas Mavericks with what is now confirmed as a right knee injury by the team. He is questionable to return.

With 8:10 in the first quarter, Green was subbed out and promptly exited to the locker room. Collin Gillespie was subbed in for the former Houston Rockets guard, who didn't play for the rest of the first half.

Jalen Green heads to the locker room with a limp after tweaking something. pic.twitter.com/AxZDdPytAO — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) April 9, 2026

Green was spotted working at midcourt before the start of the third quarter but hasn't entered action in the opening stages of the second half.

More on Jalen Green

Green had previously dealt with a lingering hamstring injury earlier in the regular season, one that kept him out fairly consistently until the All-Star break. Green, performance-wise, has had an up and down first season in Phoenix after being acquired via trade from the Rockets this past summer.

Green is a young, explosive scoring guard that pairs well next to Devin Booker, whose gravity often allows Green wider paths to the rim and more space to shoot.

If the Suns are going to make any noise in the play-in tournament or beyond, Green's presence isn't optional in making that happen. It's mandatory.

Former Rockets coach Ime Udoka offered this on Green just last night:

"The injury was the biggest thing. He's gifted at what he does. This year, it was tough to see him go through that two or three times and with his hamstring. So, I'm happy that he's back healthy. Obviously, I know him and Dillon (Brooks) well and I'm happy for them to do well. Jordan Ott as well. I coached with them in Brooklyn. What they're building here, Jalen's a big piece of that. I'm not surprised by the success he's having. It has some ups and downs, a little bit, but getting thrown out there this late in the year, you're going to have some of that."

Green has averaged 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per night.

Injuries have been an unfortunate theme for the Suns this season, as their lineup has been healthy only sporadically in the 2025-26 season. While Phoenix has been a pleasant surprise for the year, they haven't quite hit their ceiling as a result of the constant string of injuries.

Green's been active for only 31 games this season. He played 32 minutes in last night's loss against the Rockets.

With only three games left in the regular season, any sort of significant injury to Green would be a massive blow for Phoenix's chances to advance past the play-in tournament. The Suns currently have the West's seventh seed.